Pirates Q&A with Josh Lindblom

Three questions for ...
Josh Lindblom, pitcher
What was playing baseball in Korea like the last couple years?
“It was probably one of the best baseball experiences I’ve ever had. Obviously, making your major league debut is your No. 1 goal and pitching in the big leagues is something you work toward your entire life. But going over there and different baseball, different culture (and) fans were great.”
How different is the baseball culture there?
“Every hitter has a song that they sing. Whatever team’s hitting, home team is hitting the home team fans are up singing. Home teams done hitting, they sit down. Visiting fans stand up and start singing their team’s song.”
How did playing there give perspective to how it must be for Latin American or Asian players coming to America to play?
“Being an American playing in America, it’s just normal to play with guys from Latin America or other countries. But when you go to Korea and become the import ... you really learn the struggles those guys had and you can really empathize with not knowing the language.”
Jason Dill
Faces of LECOM Park
Katie Fritz
Job title: Operations assistant sales and sponsorship and game day emcee
Residency: Sarasota
Hometown: Bel Air, Md.
Years at the park: 2 years
Fan of the Game
Jack Steele
Residency: Bradenton
Hometown: Jackson, Miss.
How long he’s been a fan: 65 years
Comments