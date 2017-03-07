Lakewood Ranch baseball’s Garabitos shreds Manatee with 13 Ks

Pablo Garabitos struck out 13 in 6 1/3 innings with only one walk to guide Lakewood Ranch to a 4-2 win against Manatee at home, the Mustangs’ (1-2, 1-1 Class 8A-District 8) first victory of the season.
Garabitos also drove in one of Lakewood Ranch’s four runs, while Colton Zimring accounted for the three other RBIs with a pair of hits. Michael Murphy led the Hurricanes (0-5, 0-2) with two hits and both RBIs.
The Mustangs turn around quickly for another home game Wednesday against Tampa Berkeley Prep.
Braden River 10, Armwood 0 (5): John Bean struck out five batters in five innings to help the Pirates shut out Armwood at home. Bean went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two steals to help Braden River (4-1, 4-0 Class 7A-District 9) win by mercy rule.
Cardinal Mooney 10, Gateway Charter 0 (6): Pitcher Paul Labriola struck out four in four innings to help the Cougars shut out Gateway Charter in Fort Myers. Catcher Parker Shanahan led Mooney (5-1, 2-0 Class 4A-District 5) with three hits and an RBI.
Boys tennis
Out-of-Door Academy 7, Bradenton Christian 0: Out-of-Door swept its way to a Class 1A-District 9 win against the Panthers at home. Four of the Thunder’s (3-2) five single players won their matches 6-0, 6-0, led by No. 1 Josh Samuel. No. 2 Stefan Andreescu was Bradenton Christian’s (4-2) only singles player to win a game, taking a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Matt Jones. ODA plays at Shorecrest on Wednesday.
Saint Stephen’s 7, Admiral Farragut 0: Quinn Isaac (No. 2), Noah Van Dyke (No. 3), and Rishab Ramamurthy (No. 4) did not drop a game in their pro-set victories to lead the visiting Falcons
Girls tennis
Manatee 6, Sarasota 1: Gabrielle Karatantcheva, the Hurricanes’ No. 1 singles player, earned a 7-6, 6-3 win against Bella Winter of the Sailors to help the Canes (5-1) in a lopsided Class 4A-District 8 win in Sarasota.
Out-of-Door Academy 7, Bradenton Christian 0: Out-of-Door’s top two singles players each scored 6-0, 6-0 wins to lead the Thunder (3-2) to a Class 1A-District 9 win against the Panthers at home. Bradenton Christian’s (3-3) closest singles match was a 6-2, 6-3 loss by Alexis Thompson against Lara Felsmann at No. 3. ODA plays at Shorecrest on Wednesday.
Southeast 5, Sarasota Booker 2: The Seminoles’ top four all won to help the Noles in a Class 2A-District 11 match against Booker in Sarasota, led by Madelyn Kumar, Daria Muklewicz and Ivy Kioutchoukova.
Saint Stephen’s 5, Admiral Farragut 1: Cassy Huang (No. 2) and Emmay Lexhed (No. 4) dropped one game each en route to pro-set victories in their matches for the host Falcons.
Softball
Lakewood Ranch 18, Manatee 0 (5): Pitchers Logan Newton and Madi LoCastro combined for a shutout, and the Mustangs racked up 21 hits to blow out the Hurricanes on the road. Shortstop Kinsey Goelz paced Lakewood Ranch’s (5-0, 4-0 Class 8A-District 8) offense with four RBIs and two doubles. Raelin McAllister recorded the only hit for the Hurricanes (2-5, 1-4).
Braden River 14, Seffner Armwood 0 (5): Emma Anthony went 2 for 2 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs to spark the host Pirates against Armwood. Lauren Walker added two runs as part of a 3 for 3 effort for Braden River (5-0, 4-0 Class 7A-District 9). Ali Yawn shut down the Hawks with seven strikeouts in four shutout innings.
Bradenton Christian 7, Saint Stephen’s 6: The Panthers erased a 6-0 deficit in the third inning to rally against the rival Falcons at home in Bradenton. The Falcons (5-2, 4-1 Class 3A-District 5) sliced into Saint Stephen’s (5-4, 3-3) lead with four runs in the third and tied the game with two in the sixth. In the seventh, Ashlyn Prewitt smacked a single to left to give Bradenton Christian the walk-off win.
Southeast 14, St. Petersburg Gibbs 0 (5): Pitcher Jurnee Bennett one-hit Gibbs for a five-inning shutout and guided the Seminoles’ offense with three hits in the blowout win in St. Petersburg. Outfielder Yami Regalado went 2-for-4 for the Noles (4-4, 3-1 Class 5A-District 11) in the shutout win.
Out-of-Door Academy 23, Imagine School of North Port 8: Out-of-Door won the first game in program history, blowing out Imagine School at home. The Thunder’s (1-3) win comes against another independent program playing in its first season.
Girls lacrosse
Saint Stephen’s 21, Sarasota Riverview 14: Attack Baylee Barker scored seven goals to help the Falcons in Sarasota. Sophomore Kendall Miller, sophomore Zoey Block and junior Merry Moore added four goals each for Saint Stephen’s (9-2, 5-0). Freshman Emily Clark produced four assists.
Lithia Newsome 23, Out-of-Door Academy 11: Out-of-Door missed a chance to climb past .500 with a blowout loss to Newsome in Lithia. The Thunder (1-2) was searching for its second straight win after beating Cardinal Mooney on Friday.
