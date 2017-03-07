State of shuffleboard district is a mixed bag

Similar to the president’s report on the state of the union, the Southwest Coast district meeting shows how we stand near the end of the season.
There are successes and concerns.
We elected officers for 2017-18: President Jerry Stannard; 1st Vice President Steve Slaughterbeck; 2nd Vice President Kathy Laver; 3rd Vice President Brad Thomas; Secretary Paula Jacobson and Kay Lynn Duncan; Treasurer Margaret Hartzler; Keeper of Records Nancy Sclafani; State Delegate John L. Brown; Alternate State Delegate-Open, Tournament Directors Representative Dolores Brown; Publicity and Public Relations Sue Daidone.
Those wishing to be considered for Alternate State Delegate should call Jerry Stannard, 860-961-3925.
One concern is that a few clubs have failed to pay their annual dues. Another concern is that average tournament attendance is off at about 17 per week. Some of this is due to sickness, injury and deaths of former regulars. Another is that many players hate to wait for long games to end. Seventy-five point games can take a while to finish.
Only Florida and places influenced by Florida (North America east of the Mississippi) ever played 75-point games. The rest of the world plays frame games, such as 16 frames or 12 frames, for example. Many of us love the 75-point game, but it can delay progress. League play is chosen by some, because leagues use frame games.
On the positive side, on Oct. 1 about a dozen players will move up to Pro from State Ams, and a similar number will move from District Am to State Am.
Discussion was held on whether we could find another date to duplicate the popular and successful tournament just finished at Palmetto “Minimum One District Am on Every Team,” for the 2018-2019 District Schedule.
Also debated was the rule, Only Once in a Lifetime to play in District amateur Masters. More discussion and possible change is scheduled for the next meeting Nov. 4 at Bradenton Shuffle Club at 1 p.m. Sincere thanks to Past President Ron Nurnberger, First Lady Pam, and past Vice Presidents David Welsh and Jim Smith.
Happy Shuffling.
RESULTS
FL P-22B (Feb. 27): at Lee County, Mixed Doubles, 75 points. Consolation: 1. Mike and Joyce Marquis.
SWCD D-19 (March 2): at Palmetto, M/L Doubles, Minimum One District Am on Every Team, 16 frames or 75 points, Ladies Main: 1. Pamela Carr-Pam Nurnberger, 2. Debra Williams-Barbara Young, 3. Siggy Gudzus-Jean Coward, 4. Evelyn White-Blanche Gervais. Consolation: 1. Patty Howell-Leona Brock, 2. Arlene McCague-Marlene Simpson, 3. Marilyn Rotman-Marilyn Everett, 4. Adriana Cramton-Helen Lunsford. Men Main: 1. Ed Leonard-Gary White, 2. Don Trottier-George Godson, 3. John Roberson-Dale Overzet, 4. Keith Petty-Jerry Bristol. Consolation: 1. Peter Berg-Bill Hollabaugh, 2. Wolter Bootsma-Ken Mather, 3. David Welsh-Dan Coby, 4. Tom Putnam-Ken Maxwell.
COMING UP
SWCD D-20 (March 9): at Trailer Estates, Open Mixed Doubles, 75 points.
SWCD A-15 (March 10): at Trailer Estates, Any Amateurs/Any Doubles, 16 frames/75 points.
FL P-24A (March 13): at Clearwater, P-24B at Avon Park, M/L Doubles, 75 points.
FL A-22A (March 13): at St. Cloud, Any Ams/any Dbls.
A-22B (March 13): at Clearwater, Any Ams/Any Doubles, 75 pts.
Comments