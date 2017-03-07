Serena Williams withdraws from Indian Wells with knee injury

0:39 Air Force Master Sgt. Ivan Reddick and former Pirates prospect Chris Combs throw out the first pitch Pause

2:16 Faces of LECOM Park: Nate March

0:58 Manatee Wildcats' girls hope for varsity lacrosse

1:16 Manatee students launch Soldiers to Civilians veterans project

0:47 A pool is coming to Lincoln Park in Palmetto

1:21 Police say video shows Florida man trying to stab, run over former boss

2:16 Fans of the Game: Jed Lippincott and Jeff Moses

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group