Pirates make late comeback against Braves

Game recap
Pirates 6, Braves 3
Pirates record: 9-3
Key inning: The Pirates scored three times in the sixth inning, which included Jose Osuna’s solo home run, Chris Bostick’s RBI single and Eury Perez’ RBI sacrifice bunt.
Pirates’ big bat: Adam Frazier went 2 for 3 with a double and run scored, while Austin Meadows and Osuna provided home runs.
Pirates’ starter watch: Trevor Williams was lifted after 2 2/3 innings. He struck out two, but walked two, allowed three hits and two earned runs.
What Trevor Williams said: “(Chris Stewart) helped me out a lot (Tuesday). He got me two outs on the base paths. It makes my life, as a pitcher, a lot easier. It’s nice to see that in his first game back.”
What Chris Stewart said: “I don’t know where that came from. Saw (Anthony Recker) take a jab step towards third base after the bunt through. And it’s, ‘Alright, here we go.’ Fortunately, the arm felt good. Got rid of it, put it on. And, yeah, the stolen base: was able to get rid of quick and put it in the right spot.”
Roster moves: None.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Up next
Who: Dominican Republic at Pirates (9-3)
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
When: Wednesday, 1:05 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Gerrit Cole is scheduled to start for the Pirates against Wily Peralta for the Dominican Republic. Cole, who was named the Pirates’ opening-day starter, threw two scoreless innings against the Orioles in his spring debut on March 3.
Expected Pirates to pitch: Tyler Glasnow, Dan Runzler, Angel Sanchez and Pat Light.
Tickets
On days there is no home game, the ticket office at LECOM Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturdays). The ticket office is closed on Sundays.
On days there is a Pirates spring training home game, the ticket office is open from 9 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.
Pricing
Infield box/infield reserve: $28
Baseline box: $24
Grandstand: $17
Left field bleachers: $17
Note: Add $3 to the listed price if ticket purchase is on the day of the game
Comments