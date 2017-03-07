Pirates Q&A: Chris Bostick

Three questions for ...
Chris Bostick
What’s it about bowling that you enjoy in your downtime?
“It’s something relaxing to do just going and having some fun. Other than that, I’m really laid back. I just kind of chill.”
What’s your best bowling score, and is it similar to being in the zone with baseball when you’ve got a great game going?
“I bowled a 279. All strikes, but a nine-spare in the seventh frame. I was 11 when I did that. ... I did it young, because I liked doing something I did with my dad. Growing up, that was a little bonding thing that we did together. So I entered a league and was having fun. Got invited to some tournament that I didn’t think much about. Then all of a sudden, I was in the tournament. And I’m bowling, and all of a sudden I look up and there’s a ton of people watching me. I don’t even understand, because I’m just out there having fun. I ended up winning the tournament, which was nuts.”
So you’ve never been to a concert before, but had the chance to see Stevie Wonder. What happened that prevented you from attending the show?
“That was the year that I played in the fall league. It was during that time, so my family had gotten tickets to go. And they all went, but I didn’t realize I was going to be in the fall league. ... It was the day that I found out that I was getting put on the 40-man, so it was an exciting day. It was the last day of the fall league. So when I was looking at it, I was like, ‘Oh, I might still get a chance to go.’ I was in Arizona and they were in Buffalo. I was pretty upset that I didn’t get a chance to go, because that’s Stevie Wonder. It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime to see a legend like that. But at the end of the day, (professional baseball) is a little bit more important than that.”
Jason Dill
Faces of LECOM Park
Nate March
Job title: Coordinator of communications
Residency: St. Petersburg
Hometown: Stockbridge, N.Y.
Years at the park: 6 years
Fan of the Game
Jed Lippincott and Jeff Moses
Residency: Bradenton
Hometown: Las Vegas (Lippincott) and Fort Payne, Ala. (Moses)
How long they’ve been fans: 30 years
