March 6, 2017 11:50 PM

Omaha dominates IUPUI 90-62; heads to Summit championship

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Mitchell Hahn scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and Tre'Shawn Thurman had 15 points and 12 boards and Omaha blitzed IUPUI 90-62 Monday night and advanced to the Summit League Tournament's championship game on Tuesday.

Tra-Deon Hollins added 19 points and Zach Jackson had 11 and the Mavericks posted a 50-34 rebounding advantage.

Thurman's jumper with 16:22 left in the first half gave Omaha (18-13) the lead for good as the Mavericks raced to a 16-7 lead. IUPUI narrowed the deficit to 16-11 with T.J. Henderson's jumper, but Omaha went on a 13-3 run and never looked back, building a 42-18 lead at halftime.

IUPUI shot 8 for 27 (29.6 percent), missed all 11 of its 3-point attempts and committed 11 turnovers, while Omaha shot 17 for 34, before intermission. Hahn's jumper with 12:20 left gave Omaha a 64-34 lead. The Mavericks have won five in a row.

Darrell Combs led IUPUI with 22 points.

