March 6, 2017 6:26 PM

Three questions for Phil Gosselin

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

Phil Gosselin

How does golf differ in the Arizona desert compared to the Sunshine State with Bermuda greens?

“I’m not good enough for that to matter. I’m just trying to hit it straight and do OK. But, yeah, the ball flies there (in Arizona).”

What is it about golf that is so appealing to baseball players?

“I guess, especially, in spring for pitchers, there’s a lot of downtime. They can get out of here a lot of days before 11 or 12 and you still have the whole afternoon. I’m not sure. I don’t know what it is. Swinging, obviously both are hand-eye (coordination). ... It just meshes up well with baseball for whatever reason.”

You started hiking during your offseason in Arizona. What was hiking Camelback Mountain like?

“There’s two sides to it. One’s a little easier than the other. There’s some climbing and stuff, too, that isn’t an easy walk up. There’s some spots where you’ve got to be careful, because you’ve got to help boost yourself up and stuff like that. So it’s a little bit of a challenge, especially if you’re not used to doing it.”

Faces of LECOM Park

Ralph Cassannello

Job title: Account manager of ticket sales

Residency: St. Petersburg

Hometown: Charleston, S.C.

Years at the park: 3 years

Fan of the Game

Conor O’Neil

Residency: Sarasota

Hometown: Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

How long he’s been a fan: 30 years

JASON DILL

Sports

