Three questions for ...
Phil Gosselin
How does golf differ in the Arizona desert compared to the Sunshine State with Bermuda greens?
“I’m not good enough for that to matter. I’m just trying to hit it straight and do OK. But, yeah, the ball flies there (in Arizona).”
What is it about golf that is so appealing to baseball players?
“I guess, especially, in spring for pitchers, there’s a lot of downtime. They can get out of here a lot of days before 11 or 12 and you still have the whole afternoon. I’m not sure. I don’t know what it is. Swinging, obviously both are hand-eye (coordination). ... It just meshes up well with baseball for whatever reason.”
You started hiking during your offseason in Arizona. What was hiking Camelback Mountain like?
“There’s two sides to it. One’s a little easier than the other. There’s some climbing and stuff, too, that isn’t an easy walk up. There’s some spots where you’ve got to be careful, because you’ve got to help boost yourself up and stuff like that. So it’s a little bit of a challenge, especially if you’re not used to doing it.”
Faces of LECOM Park
Ralph Cassannello
Job title: Account manager of ticket sales
Residency: St. Petersburg
Hometown: Charleston, S.C.
Years at the park: 3 years
Fan of the Game
Conor O’Neil
Residency: Sarasota
Hometown: Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
How long he’s been a fan: 30 years
JASON DILL
Comments