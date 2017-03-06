Pirates pound Yankees, 13-1, at LECOM Park

Pirates 13, Yankees 1
Pirates record: 8-3
Key inning: Three consecutive singles preceded Austin Meadows’ two-run double and Barrett Barnes’ run-scoring groundout to give the Pirates a three-run lead in the second inning.
Pirates’ big bat: David Freese (2-for-2, run), Erich Weiss (3-for-3, two RBIs, two runs) and Elias Diaz (2-for-3, RBI, run) each tallied multi-hit games.
Pirates’ starter watch: Ivan Nova gave up an unearned run, allowed two hits and struck out two in three innings. It was Nova’s second start this spring.
What Josh Bell said: “It was nice to get some of those cobwebs off, and hopefully I can tear the rest of them off over the next couple weeks.”
What Tom Prince said: “(Bell) looked good over there. He’s been working hard. ... He’s been over at Pirate City, did a few things and was able to get through five (innings). So it was a win-win there.”
Roster moves: None. Although Francisco Cervelli, Josh Harrison, Starling Marte, Andrew McCutchen, Gregory Polanco and Eric Wood left for the World Baseball Classic for their respective countries.
JASON DILL
Up next
Who: Braves (2-8) at Pirates (8-3)
Where: Bradenton
When: 1:05 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Trevor Williams is scheduled to start for the Pirates, with Jaime Garcia starting for the Braves. Williams has logged three scoreless innings this spring, while giving up three hits and striking out three batters.
Expected Pirates to pitch: Steven Brault, Jared Hughes, Antonio Bastardo and Tyler Webb.
