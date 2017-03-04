Pirates edge Red Sox on McCutchen’s sac fly

Pirates Recap
Pirates 3, Red Sox 2
Pirates record: 7-2
Key inning: The third inning saw Boston tie the game on a two-run home run, and Pittsburgh answered in its half when Andrew McCutchen drove in Josh Harrison on a sacrifice fly for the game-winning run.
Pirates’ big bat: Catcher Francisco Cervelli went 2 for 3, including a second-inning single that led to David Freese’s run-scoring hit that jump-started the Pirates.
Pirates’ starter watch: Chad Kuhl worked around a leadoff double in the first inning to induce a groundout and strikeouts by Jackie Bradley Jr. and Pablo Sandoval. He threw two scoreless innings with three strike outs.
What Chad Kuhl said: “You have a guy on and, obviously, in that situation you’re looking for that strikeout. And that’s been the knock on me was, ‘Can he strike people out?’ Well, you’re kind of looking for those situations and that was a time where I needed a strikeout. ... It was a nice opportunity.”
What Clint Hurdle said: “Downhill angle, change speeds, great pace, quick rhythm. So a lot of good went out there in front of the mound (Saturday).”
Roster moves: None.
Up next
Who: Pirates (7-2) at Yankees (8-2)
Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa
When: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Jameson Taillon is slated to start against New York’s Masahiro Tanaka. Taillon, who is tweaking his changeup with a new grip, allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in two innings during his spring debut on Feb. 26.
Expected Pirates to pitch: Nick Kingham, Clay Holmes, Antonio Bastardo, A.J. Schugel and Dan Runzler.
Tickets
On days there is no home game, the ticket office at LECOM Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturdays). The ticket office is closed on Sundays.
On days there is a Pirates spring training home game, the ticket office is open from 9 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.
Pricing
Infield box/infield reserve: $28
Baseline box: $24
Grandstand: $17
Left field bleachers: $17
Note: Add $3 to the listed price if ticket purchase is on the day of the game
