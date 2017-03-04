Sports

March 4, 2017 7:04 PM

Williams hits late 3 to lift South Alabama over Arkansas St

The Associated Press
MOBILE, Ala.

Ken Williams scored a season-high 25 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left, and South Alabama snapped a four-game skid with a 73-70 win over Arkansas State in the season finale on Saturday.

Devin Carter's 3 for Arkansas State tied it at 70 with 29 seconds left. Williams, just across half court, started his move with seven seconds left but was trapped behind the 3-point line by two Red Wolves. He split the trap and elevated off one foot from the left wing, rising up for his fourth 3 of the game.

Williams scored 9 of the final 11 points for South Alabama (14-17, 7-11). Nick Stover added 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Arkansas State (20-11, 11-7) led 58-46 with 13:46 left, but the Red Wolves scored just two points over the next six minutes, and the Jaguars used a 16-2 run to take a 62-60 lead with 7:12 remaining.

Carter made 7 of 8 3s and scored 25 points, setting a single-season school record with 101 3-pointers. Deven Simms had 13 points and six rebounds.

