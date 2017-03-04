Pittsburgh Pirates Q&A: Infielder Joey Terdoslavich

Joey Terdoslavich
How did you get into hunting?
“One day I was hitting in the cages and I got done over at (Sarasota’s) Extra Innings, and Joe Ayrault, he was high-A manager of the Brewers. He brought his bow in, and I shot it a couple times. Went hunting the next day and was hooked. I think it was 2011 when I started hunting.”
What’s your favorite hunting moment?
“When I shot my buck in Indiana with a bunch of guys up there that I hunt with. Joe played pro ball with a guy that lives in Indiana, so they’re really, really close. I met everyone up there and I got my first buck, so that was pretty sweet. ... I was shaking. Ever hear of the term, “Buck fever?” ... You shoot your first buck and you start shaking. It can be 80 degrees and you feel like it’s cold. I definitely got it. Everybody came and congratulated me. It was like getting my first hit in the big leagues to them.”
What’s it like hunting with a bow compared to using guns?
“I only bow hunt. That’s what I started with and it’s a lot tougher with a bow, so it’s a lot more rewarding, too. ... Not that there’s anything wrong with guns. All of my buddies hunt with guns. For me, it’s a lot more rewarding.”
