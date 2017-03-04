Baseball Panthers outlast Thunder

Rob Arakel scored on a throwing error in the sixth inning to lift Bradenton Christian to a 2-1 victory over Out-of-Door Academy in District 3A-5 baseball on Friday.
Arakel drew a one-out walk, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. The throwing error came when the trailing runner attempted to steal second, drawing the throw.
Freshman Ely Thurmond (1-0) earned the win, tossing a six-hitter. He struck out four and walked one and allowed one earned run.
Cam Smalley was the hard-luck loser: He threw a one-hitter.
A.J. Schewe accounted for the hit with his RBI single in the first that gave Bradenton Christian a 1-0 lead.
Bradenton Christian next plays Indian Rocks Christian at home at 11 a.m on Saturday.
Palmetto 3, Lakewood Ranch 2: Palmetto scored three runs in the fourth and then held off the hosts. Jacob Josey pitched a three-hitter with four strikeouts. He did not allow an earned run and walked none.
Logan Frasier was the only Palmetto player with more than one hit. He went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Casey Rodriquez, Josey and Brock Blaney all collected a hit. Rodriguez stole two basis. Josey added a third steal. Colton Zimring took the loss for Lakewood Ranch
Palmetto (2-3, 1-0) next plays Tuesday at home against Sarasota.
Bayshore 4, Lakewood 3: Jared Richardson threw a complete game, striking out seven. Jared Richardson went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. D.J. McCarty had two RBIs. Bayshore next plays Wednesday at Inspiration Academy.
Softball
Saint Stephen’s 13, St. Pete Catholic 1: Julia Dodge tossed a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts. She hit a batter and three others reached base on errors.
Amy Woodworth and Claudia Sbaschnik both went 3 for 3. Woodworth finished with three RBIs while Sbaschnik drove in four. Kat Murphy added two hits and three runs scored.
Saint Stephen’s (6-4, 3-2) next plays Bradenton Christian at home on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Saint Stephen’s 11, Sarasota Military Academy 6: Colin Varady scored a team-best four goals to lead the Falcons (3-6). Sam Yang added three and Andrew Ross, two, for Saint Stephen’s, which next plays Saturday at home against Lake Gibson. Julian Sedillo and Truman Carlson rounded out the Saint Stephen’s scoring.
Cardinal Mooney 17, Out-of-Door Academy 9: The Thunder lost at home.
Girls lacrosse
Saint Stephen’s 20, Durant 15: Kendall Miller and Zoe Block scored five goals apiece to lead the host Falcons (8-2). Block also contributed three assists. Katie Pierce was credited with four goals and four assists. Baylee Barker and Merry Moore scored three goals each. Saint Stephen’s next plays at Riverview at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Out-of-Door Academy 18, Cardinal Mooney 9: The host Thunder doubled up the Cougars.
Girls tennis
Bradenton Christian 6, Bayshore 1: Antonio Girlado did not drop a game during the pro set en route to the victory at No. 4 singles. Stefan Andreescu dropped one game at No. 2 singles in the match at Bradenton Country Club.
Bayshore won No. 2 doubles behind the play of Josh Kapellan and Allan Macowan, who won 8-6.
Bradenton Christian (3-1) returns to action on Monday against Southeast at Bradenton Country Club.
BCS boys next play Southeast High School at Bradenton Country Club on Monday at 3:30
Honors
IMG Academy: Trevon Duval, a senior basketball player, was honored Wednesday as a Jordan Brand Classic All-American as part of the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour. His selection was commemorated by the raising of a permanent banner in the gymnasium.
Duval is one of 24 players selected to compete in the 16th annual Jordan Brand Classic presented by American Family Insurance, a nationally televised All-American game featuring the country’s top high school seniors. The 2017 game is scheduled for April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
“I’m happy and thankful for this honor,” said Trevon Duval. “I’m just ready to get there and do what I do and play the way I know how.”
