Pirates get jump on Miley, Orioles

Pirates recap
Pirates 5, Orioles 2
Pirates record: 6-2
Key inning: The Pirates jumped on Wade Miley early, scoring three runs in the first inning on a two-run, error-aided infield single by David Freese and an RBI single by Kevin Newman.
Pirates big bat: Phil Gosselin went 3 for 3 and drove in a run with a single during the second inning.
Pirates starter watch: Gerrit Cole went two innings in his Grapefruit League debut, surrendering two hits and no earned runs.
What John Jaso said: “It’s a little more boring out there, man,” he said when asked about move to the outfield from first base.
What Clint Hurdle said: “This is the first step of the process. Another step involved is him acquiring a visa to get back over here, so we can’t work with the young man until he gets over here, and I don’t know when that’s going to happen,” on Jung-Ho Kang’s deferred sentence for DUI arrest
Up next
Who: Red Sox (3-5) at Pirates (6-2)
When: Saturday, 1:05 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Hector Vlazquez vs. Chad Kuhl. Kuhl is scheduled to make his second start of the spring. He pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts against the Blue Jays on Monday.
Expected Pirates pitchers: Tony Watson, Daniel Hudson, Wade LeBlanc, Jared Hughes and Pat Light
