Lakewood Ranch boys lose to Tampa Sickles in state semifinal

The Lakewood Ranch High School boys basketball team’s season ended Friday with a 54-49 loss to Tampa Sickles in the Class 8A state semifinal at the Lakeland Center.
Defenses ruled the day. And for most of the game, only one possession separated the teams on the scoreboard.
Lakewood Ranch sustained an early blow when Sam Hester injured his left ankle in the first quarter and had to be helped off. He returned in the second quarter after having the ankle taped, but he was slowed by the injury.
Lakewood Ranch led 12-11 after one quarter, trailed by one, 21-20, at halftime and trailed by four after three, 36-32. The Mustangs took the lead early in the fourth and the teams played back-and-fourth until Lakewood Ranch missed a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining. Tampa Sickles made two free throws to ice the victory.
