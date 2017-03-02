Roller derby opens home season

The Bradentucky Bombers face the Fort Myers Derby Girls in their home opener on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Astro Skate in Bradenton (3611 3rd Street W.)
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for everyone age 12 and up. Tickets for children under the age of 12 cost $6, and kids 5-and-under get in free.
For more information on the team, now in its 11th season, visit www.bradentuckybombers.com.
Herald staff report
Home schedule
March 4: vs. Fort Myers, 5 p.m.
April 22: vs. Hunnies, 5 p.m.
May 13: vs. Palm Coast, 5 p.m.
June 3: vs. Swan City, 5 p.m.
July 22: vs. Molly Rogers Rollergirls, 5 p.m.
Aug. 19: vs. Miami Vice City Rollers, 5 p.m.
Sept. 9: vs. Rolling Valkyries, 5 p.m.
Oct. 7: vs. South Florida Roller Girls, 5 p.m.
