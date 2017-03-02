Sports

March 2, 2017 11:32 PM

Roller derby opens home season

BRADENTON

The Bradentucky Bombers face the Fort Myers Derby Girls in their home opener on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Astro Skate in Bradenton (3611 3rd Street W.)

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for everyone age 12 and up. Tickets for children under the age of 12 cost $6, and kids 5-and-under get in free.

For more information on the team, now in its 11th season, visit www.bradentuckybombers.com.

Herald staff report

Home schedule

March 4: vs. Fort Myers, 5 p.m.

April 22: vs. Hunnies, 5 p.m.

May 13: vs. Palm Coast, 5 p.m.

June 3: vs. Swan City, 5 p.m.

July 22: vs. Molly Rogers Rollergirls, 5 p.m.

Aug. 19: vs. Miami Vice City Rollers, 5 p.m.

Sept. 9: vs. Rolling Valkyries, 5 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. South Florida Roller Girls, 5 p.m.

