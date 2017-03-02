Duncan leads Braden River past Lennard

Ryan Duncan struck out five and allowed one earned run in five innings to lead Braden River to a 7-1 district baseball victory against Lennard on Thursday.
The Pirates jumped to an early 7-0 lead behind Gavin Root, who finished 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Duncan helped his cause at the plate, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Braden River (3-1, 3-0) returns to action Tuesday with a home game at 7 p.m. against Armwood.
Softball
Lakewood Ranch 14, Palmetto 1: The host Mustangs (4-0) hit five home runs in a five-inning victory. Kinsey Goelz and Mackenzie Meyer each had two hits, a homer and two RBIs, Logan Newton and Madi LoCastro homered and drove in two, and Maddie Koczersut was 2 for 3 with a solo homer. Avery Goelz was 2 for 2 with two runs scored. Mustangs pitchers Kailey Christian and Payton Kinney each had four strikeouts. Lakewood Ranch plays at Lake Region at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Braden River 17, Lennard 0: Twin sisters Maya and Jade Moy combined for five hits, two homers, nine RBIs and five runs scored in the three-inning rout. Maya Moy finished 3 for 3 with a grand slam, two doubles and three runs scored. Emma Anthony contributed a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Lexie Phelps earned the win, allowing two hits in two innings. Maddie Lindsley struck out the side in the third. Braden River (4-0, 3-0) is home Tuesday against Armwood.
Bradenton Christian 6, Indian Rocks Christian 2: Abby Leahy and Sunnie Woske led the Panthers (4-2, 2-2) with two hits each. Leahy and Alissa Kessler contributed doubles. Ariel Marciano (3-1) earned the win for Bradenton Christian, which plays at St. Pete Catholic on Monday.
Saint Stephen’s 10, Out-of-Door Academy 0: Amy Woodworth tossed a five-inning no-hitter with only two errors and a hit batter preventing the perfect game. She struck out seven. Claudia Sbaschnik went 2 for 3 with three runs scored for the hosts, who play host to St. Pete Catholic on Friday at 4 p.m. Woodworth had one hit but drove in three for Saint Stephen’s (5-4, 2-2).
Girls lacrosse
Newsome 21, Saint Stephen’s 18: Baylee Barker and Katie Pierce scored four goals each in the loss. Zoey Block and Merry Moore produced three goals each. Kendall Miller, Grace Barnes and Emily Clark scored once each. The Falcons (7-2) try to bounce back against Durant at home on Friday. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Bradenton Christian 4, Bayshore 3: Bradenton Christian (3-2) won four of the five singles matches to hold off Bayshore at Bradenton Country Club. Izzy Smith beat Nicole Llorente at No. 2; Alexis Thompson blanked Kenia Cuqui-Bello at No. 3 singles and Lily Meadows beat Julissa Gonzalez at No. 4. Bayshore forfeited at No. 5 singles. Theo Schultz continued to roll for Bayshore (0-5). She didn’t drop a game in singles or doubles, pairing with Llorente in the latter. Bradenton Christian next plays at Out-of-Door Academy on Tuesday.
Manatee 7, Southeast 0: Allison Hlavac lost one game at No. 2 singles and teamed with Alyssa Ely for the first time, winning the No. 1 doubles match to lead Manatee’s sweep at King Middle School. Brooke McIntosh did not lose a game at No. 3 singles for Manatee (4-1), which next plays Tuesday at Sarasota. Southeast falls to 4-3.
Out-of-Door Academy 5, Cardinal Mooney 2: Carly Mallitz and Laura Davenport lost the first set before rallying and winning the tiebreaker to earn two critical points for the Thunder at No. 3 and No. 5 singles, respectively. Out-of-Door picked up another key point at No. 2 singles when Lara Felsmann’s opponent, Maddie Allan, had to retire while trailing 3-2 in the first set. Zoe Leereveld won at No. 4 singles for Cardinal Mooney.
Boys tennis
Out-of-Door Academy 6, Cardinal Mooney 1: Jakub Svoboda (No. 4) and Philip Chiritescu (No. 5) anchored the Thunder’s sweep of the singles by not dropping a game. ODA (2-2) lost one game total in singles. Shane Black and Graham Baacke won at No. 2 doubles to account for Cardinal Mooney’s point.
Boys basketball
Orlando Christian 78, Deltona Trinity Christian 48: In Lakeland, Christopher Walker had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead Orlando Christian Prep to a 78-48 win against Deltona Trinity Christian in the Florida Class 3A boys basketball state championship game.
Walker was one of three players from Orlando Christian Prep with double-doubles. DeJuan Lockett had 16 points and 12 rebounds while Nassir Little had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Orlando Christian Prep (26-4) broke open a close game at halftime by outscoring Trinity Christian 24-2 in the third period.
Trinity Christian (22-8) closed the gap to 36-32 at halftime after a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Kendall Merthie.
But the Warriors quickly pushed the lead to 41-32 early in the third period. A field goal from Amorie Archibald kept Trinity Christian within seven, but Orlando Christian Prep took over from there, scoring the final 19 points and taking a 60-34 lead.
