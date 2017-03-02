Osuna extends red-hot start

During the offseason, Pittsburgh placed first baseman Jose Osuna on the 40-man roster to keep from losing him.
Osuna is rewarding that faith early in spring training. During the Pirates’ 11-1 victory Thursday against Detroit in Lakeland, Osuna went 2 for 3 with a double and a home run. Through five games, Osuna is 6 for 11, including two homers.
“It’s been fun to watch him develop over the years,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Our player development people speak very highly of him.”
In 2016, his seventh season in the organization, Osuna split time between Triple A Indianapolis and Double A Altoona.
Osuna’s homer was one of four hit by the Pirates on Thursday. Jordy Mercer’s grand slam and Adam Frazier’s two-run shot powered the seven-run third. Francisco Cervelli led off the second with the other.
Up next
Who: Baltimore (3-3) at Pittsburgh (5-2)
When: Friday, 1:05 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Wade Miley vs. Gerrit Cole
Expected Pirates pitchers: Tyler Glasnow and Drew Hutchison.
