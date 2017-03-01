LPGA Symetra Tour event at Sara Bay announces Monday qualifier

The LPGA Symetra Tour stop in Manatee County is scheduled for April 21-23 at Sara Bay Country Club, and the local qualifier to get into that event was recently announced.
The one-day qualifier is for all female amateurs with a USGA handicap index of 4.0 or less and is scheduled for Monday, April 17, at 11 a.m.
There is one qualifying berth into the 2017 Sara Bay Classic available.
Interested participants have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, to enter. The cost is $50 and must be done through a personal check, cashier’s check or money order. All checks are payable to Sara Bay Country Club.
For more information, contact Sara Bay at 941-355-6544 and visit the course at 7011 Willow St.
West Florida Golf Tour update
Sarasota’s Larry O’Brien won the West Florida Golf Tour’s stop last week at East Manatee’s Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club in a sudden-death playoff. O’Brien fired a 6-under 66, before defeating Ohio’s Chase Wilson in a playoff to earn more than $1,000.
Staying in the area, the WFGT held a two-day tournament at The Preserve at Tara, where Chris Baker of Franklin, Tenn., edged Scott Wolfes of St. Simons Island, Ga., by one shot. Baker posted a 71-70—141 for his first-place prize of more than $2,000.
Junior update
Bradenton’s Priscilla Schmid took 10th place at the second annual Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship last week. Playing in Murrells Inlet, S.C., Schmid posted a three-day 54-hole 239 total. Her best round came on the second day when she posted a 75. Schmid finished 18 shots behind Georgia’s Skylar Thompson, who won with a 5-over total.
Holes-in-one
On Jan. 18 at Pinebrook/Ironwood Golf Club, Clyde Koehl aced the 122-yard 17th hole with a 7-iron. Witnesses were Paul Meehan and Larry Sohn.
On Feb. 21 at Pinebrook/Ironwood Golf Club, Alejo Reyes aced the 207-yard 16th hole with a driver. Witnesses were Jerry Krallman, Ron Shull and John Raber.
On Feb. 24 at River Run Golf Links, Jeanie Lynch aced the 117-yard 17th hole with a 7-iron. Witnesses were Jean Valin and Mike Lynch.
On Feb. 26 at Pinebrook/Ironwood Golf Club, Barbara Mahoney aced the 69-yard 18th hole with a 9-iron. Witnessed by Meredith Baker.
On Feb. 27 at Terra Ceia Bay, Johnny Carter aced the 132-yard 14th hole with a 5-iron. Witnesses were Art Pease, Pete Lanham and Charlie Bouwman.
