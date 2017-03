Veteran surprised to find pilot is Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Goodyear gave Marine Corps veteran Sgt. Maj. Paul Siverson a ride in their iconic blimp at Daytona International Speedway before the Daytona 500. But, they didn’t tell him that Dale Earnhardt Jr. would be his pilot. Earnhardt Jr. also presented Siverson with a special donation from Goodyear to support the foundation NCServes.