Manatee holds off Palmetto in softball

Madison Bradford beat out a bunt, enabling a run to score in the second inning to provide the winning run for Manatee High School in a 2-1 softball victory against Palmetto on Tuesday.
Manatee took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an error, and Palmetto scored on an error in the third as both teams battled an unexpected squall.
Kara Saylor (1-0) tossed a four-hitter, striking out four and walking two.
Zoe Rodgers, Saylor, Rae McAllister and Justice Moyer had one hit each for Manatee (2-3, 1-2). Courtney Waldo had two hits, including a triple, and scored for Palmetto.
Admiral Farragut 4, Saint Stephen’s 1: Julia Dodge went 2 for 3 with an RBI, but the visiting Falcons (4-4, 2-2) managed two other hits in the district loss. Sydney Ashley singled and Hailey Hirter doubled to account for the rest of the offense. Amy Woodward allowed seven hits and one walk en route to the loss.
Bradenton Christian 9, Cambridge Christian 0: Ashlyn Prewitt had three hits and two RBIs as the host Panthers improved to 4-2. Hailey Stovall and Alissa Kessler were 2 for 3 with a double, while Abby Leahy and Kelli Kern each had two hits. Sunnie Woske (1-0) was the winning pitcher.
Braden River 12, Armwood 0 (5): Sarah Crawford was 3 for 4 with two homers and five RBIs to lead the Pirates 20-hit attack. Pitcher Ali Yawn improved to 2-0, and other leading hitters included Jade Moy (3 for 4, two doubles, two RBIs, three runs), Lauren Walker (3 for 4, double, triple, two runs) and Brooke Farrow (4 for 4, homer, two RBIs). Braden River (3-0, 2-0) hosts Lennard at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lakewood Ranch 7, Sarasota 0: Logan Newton struck out 12 and allowed two hits for the visiting Mustangs. Newton also homered and doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored. Mackenzie Meyer had two hits, including a double and two RBIs, for Lakewood Ranch (3-0, 3-0), which hosts Palmetto at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Baseball
Braden River 10, Armwood 1: John Beam (1-0) pitched six innings to lead visiting Braden River (2-1, 2-0). Carson Wehmeyer went 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Giancarlo Gamboa added an RBI double for the Pirates.
Bayshore 9, Southeast 3: Ryan Gagliano tossed a two-hitter and struck out seven to lead the visiting Bruins. Kanobby McCarty, Jared Richardson and DJ McCarty each doubled.
Saint Stephen’s 12, St. Pete Catholic 9: The visitors built a 12-3 lead and then held off a sixth- and seventh-inning rally by St. Pete. Devin Guzman led the Falcons, going 4 for 4 while Max Runde went 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Niko Piccolo went four innings to earn the win. Wyatt Sevin retired the final out to earn the save.
Girls tennis
Palmetto 4, Bayshore 3: In a team match that came down to the No. 2 doubles match, Palmetto’s Jayla Stinton and Courtney Smithson defeated Bayshore’s Kenia Cuqui-Bello and Julissa Gonzalez 8-2. Smithson (No. 2 singles) and Stinton (No. 4) accounted for the Tigers other two points earned on the court. Bayshore forfeited at No. 5 singles. Theo Schultz (No. 1) won in singles and combined with Nicole Llorente to win at No. 1 doubles. Cuqui-Bello won at No. 3 singles. All matches were played using pro sets. Bayshore returns to action on Thursday against Bradenton Christian.
Out-of-Door Academy 7, Lakewood Ranch 0: The Thunder dropped one game across the five singles matches en route to the romp. Sydney Sfrozo (No. 1) and Lara Felsmann (No. 3) were among the four who didn’t drop a game.
Cardinal Mooney 5, Southeast 2: Regina Sandberg won at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles to lead visiting Cardinal Mooney (3-2). Ivy Kioutchoukova earned both of Southeast’s points, winning at No. 3 singles and teaming with Sita Jothishankar at No. 2 doubles. Southeast (4-2) returns to action Thursday against Manatee.
Saint Stephen’s 7, Bradenton Christian 0: Laura Perazollo (No. 3), Cassy Haung (No. 4) and Allie Serterides (No. 5) all swept past their opponents to power the Falcons’ sweep.
Boys tennis
Out-of-Door Academy 7, Lakewood Ranch 0: Josh Samuel defeated Anthony Pistella 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles to set the stage for the Thunder’s sweep. ODA did not lose a game outside of that match. The Thunder return to action Thursday at home against Cardinal Mooney.
Saint Stephen’s 7, Bradenton Christian 0: James Gelvin (No. 5) lost only one game en route to completing the sweep of the singles matches for the Falcons. Alex Siegal (No. 4) lost only two games in his victory. Tianxiang Huang (No. 1) and Quinn Isaac (No. 2) won in singles and at No. 1 doubles
Cardinal Mooney 5, Southeast 2: The visiting Cougars won four of five singles matches – Shane Black (8-1 at No. 2), Graham Linehan (8-3 at No. 3), Brett Laurvick (8-2 at No. 4) and Ethan Hudson (8-4 at No. 5) – to defeat the Seminoles. Sebastian Suarez won 8-4 at No. 1 singles for Southeast (1-4) and teamed with Tyler Teaford to win 8-6 at No. 1 doubles.
Boys lacrosse
Out-of-Door Academy 19, Saint Stephen’s 1: The Thunder return to action on Friday against Sarasota Military Academy. Saint Stephen’s plays host to Bishop Verot on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Saint Stephen’s 23, Out-of-Door Academy 11: Baylee Barker had six goals and two assists for the visiting Falcons (7-1). Other top players included Kendall Miller (five goals, two assists), Zoey Block (four goals, two assists), Katie Pierce (four goals, assist), Emily Clark (two goals, assist), Jules Dunbar (goal, assist) and Merry Moore ( goal). The Falcons travel to Newsome for a 6 p.m. Thursday game.
