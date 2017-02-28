Sports

February 28, 2017 6:27 PM

Blue Jays blank Pirates

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

Pirates recap

Blue Jays 12, Pirates 0

Pirates record: 3-2

Key inning: Tony Watson gave up three runs, all with two outs, in the third inning.

Pirates’ big bat: Jose Osuna went 1 for 2, and is 3 for 7 this spring.

Pirates’ starter watch: RHP Ivan Nova threw two scoreless innings.

What Ivan Nova said: “It feels good to get going.”

What Clint Hurdle said: “I thought he was so efficient. We had to run him back to the bullpen to throw another 12 or 15 pitches. Change-up played well. Fastball down with some angle and some sink. So, yeah, he looked clean on the mound.”

Roster moves: None.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

Up next

Who: Pirates (3-2) at Twins (2-2)

Where: Fort Myers

When: 1:05 p.m.

Starting pitchers: Josh Lindblom is scheduled to start opposite Minnesota’s Kyle Gibson. Lindblom has a career 3.82 ERA in four MLB seasons, with the last one coming in 2014. He spent 2015 and 2016 in the Korean Baseball Organization.

Expected Pirates to pitch: Jared Hughes, Dovydas Neverauskas, Dan Runzler, Edgar Santana, Jared Lakind and Cody Dickson.

Tickets

On days there is no home game, the ticket office at LECOM Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturdays). The ticket office is closed on Sundays.

On days there is a Pirates spring training home game, the ticket office is open from 9 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.

Pricing

Infield box/infield reserve: $28

Baseline box: $24

Grandstand: $17

Left field bleachers: $17

Note: Add $3 to the listed price if ticket purchase is on the day of the game.

