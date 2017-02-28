Blue Jays blank Pirates

Pirates recap
Blue Jays 12, Pirates 0
Pirates record: 3-2
Key inning: Tony Watson gave up three runs, all with two outs, in the third inning.
Pirates’ big bat: Jose Osuna went 1 for 2, and is 3 for 7 this spring.
Pirates’ starter watch: RHP Ivan Nova threw two scoreless innings.
What Ivan Nova said: “It feels good to get going.”
What Clint Hurdle said: “I thought he was so efficient. We had to run him back to the bullpen to throw another 12 or 15 pitches. Change-up played well. Fastball down with some angle and some sink. So, yeah, he looked clean on the mound.”
Roster moves: None.
Up next
Who: Pirates (3-2) at Twins (2-2)
Where: Fort Myers
When: 1:05 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Josh Lindblom is scheduled to start opposite Minnesota’s Kyle Gibson. Lindblom has a career 3.82 ERA in four MLB seasons, with the last one coming in 2014. He spent 2015 and 2016 in the Korean Baseball Organization.
Expected Pirates to pitch: Jared Hughes, Dovydas Neverauskas, Dan Runzler, Edgar Santana, Jared Lakind and Cody Dickson.
Tickets
On days there is no home game, the ticket office at LECOM Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturdays). The ticket office is closed on Sundays.
On days there is a Pirates spring training home game, the ticket office is open from 9 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.
Pricing
Infield box/infield reserve: $28
Baseline box: $24
Grandstand: $17
Left field bleachers: $17
Note: Add $3 to the listed price if ticket purchase is on the day of the game.
