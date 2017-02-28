Southwest Coast District players earn ToC exempt status at DeSoto Doubles

Levi Miller and John Roberson earned lifetime eligibility in the Tournament of Champions by winning the main event of the DeSoto Doubles at Trailer Estates.
The Desoto Doubles is itself an historic event because Trailer Estates has played host to it for about half a century. And the Tournament of Champions is very special also, having been in Clearwater for almost as long.
All Florida tournaments in the upper division, except the Tournament of Champions and the Florida Masters, are open to any member of a shuffle club that is a member of one of the state’s seven districts. One must qualify for the masters competition and the Tournament of Champions.
In the Florida Masters, the top eight men and top eight women are eligible. If one or more decline to play, the next highest point-earner is eligible. At the Tournament of Champions, you must be a pro and meet additional qualifying requirements.
If a pro places in consolation of an open tournament this season, he or she is eligible. Second, third or fourth in the main event of a tournament yields two years of eligibility. And winning the main event of an open tournament gives life-time eligibility. So congratulations to Levi Miller and John Roberson as they earned it fairly and squarely.
Levi Miller is a retired farmer and a woodcutter from Holmes County, Ohio. He helps care for the courts at Bradenton Shuffle Club during the winter.
John Roberson and his wife live in Golf Lakes. A retired United Methodist Minister, he and I attended the same seminary at the same time in the 1970’s.
The above explanation about qualifications is given because of frequent misunderstandings. The designation, such as FL P-01, should be FL O-01 because it is not just for Pros, it is open to all. Also, some players do not realize the Tournament of Champions is only open to pros. And some may not realize an amateur could, theoretically, earn enough points to play in the Florida Masters even if they don’t become a pro until October.
The spring Southwest Coast district open board meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Bradenton Shuffle Club. The voting members are the executive board members and club presidents or their delegates who need written delegation from a club president. Any player or club member is welcome to attend and even speak to issues without vote. Player input is welcome.
Items on the agenda for the meeting include election of officers, points, masters and SWCD Hall of Fame issues. Also FSA officer candidates and committee members are available to interested volunteers. You can speak to President Ron Nurnberger or state delegate Jerry Stannard if interested.
RESULTS
FL P-21A (Feb. 20): DeSoto Doubles at Trailer Estates, M/L, 75 points. Men Main: 1. Levi Miller-John Roberson; 2. John L. Brown; 3. Dave Kudro-Jim Miller; 4. Ben Coy-Faren VanDeGrift. Consolation: 1. Gerry Curwin-Jerry Everett; 2. Ron Nurnberger-Larry Taylor. Ladies Main: 2. Lois Wegner-Marlene Coburn. Consolation: 1. Erika Berg-Siggy Gudzus; 2. Pat Tomko-Linda Wallingford; 4. Lydia Yoder- Eva Mae Lake.
SWCD D-18 (Feb. 23) at Bradenton Tropical Palm, M/L Doubles, 75 points. Ladies Main: 1. Arlene McCague-Ann Dirkse; 2. Jane Schram-Sharon Hoyt; 3. Kathy Smith-Terri Smith; 4. Bonnie Walker-Heather Godson. Consolation: 1. Jill DeBruyne-Eva Mae Lake; 2. Pam Nurnberger-Donna Schultz; 3.Nancy Sclafani-Carol Maxwell; 4. Joan Curwin-Evelyn White. Men Main: 1. Steve Slaughterbeck-Arnie Congdon; 2. Peter Berg-Dwayne Cross; 3. Don Gray-Jerry Rahl; 4. Dave Kudro-Ron Nurnberger. Consolation: 1. Tom Putnam-Gilbert Broadhead; 2. Al Kaleel-Ed Leonard; 3. Elmer Heisler-Dan Lake; 4. John Mickle-Joe Kent.
SWCD A-14 (Feb. 24) at Bradenton Tropical Palms, Any Ams/Any Doubles, 75 points. Main: 1. Jean Felske-Josephine Casey; 2. Emmanuel Mullett-Melvin Mullett; 3. Bill Bierema-Frank Marderosian; 4. Cindy Slaughterbeck-Elaine Antaya. Consolation: 1. Richard McCowan-Charles Stannard; 2. Bernie Broda-Sandra Kolasinski; 3. Tony Souza-John Hechinger; 4. Janice O’Sullivan-Charlotte Broda.
UPCOMING
March 2
SWCD D-19: at Palmetto, M/L, Minimum 1 District Am each Team, 16/75 points.
March 6
FL P-23A: at Ft. Pierce, M/L Doubles, 75 points.
FL P-23B: at Betmar, M/L Doubles, 75 points.
FL A-21: at Melbourne Tropical Haven, Any Amateurs/Any Doubles. 75 points.
