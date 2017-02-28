Palmetto’s Raymond Woodie’s role has changed at Oregon

Raymond Woodie’s role is already changing at Oregon. The Palmetto native was hired as the Ducks’ special teams coordinator in January, but before he has taken part in an official practice he is adding another responsibility. Woodie will also serve as the Ducks’ outside linebackers coach.
The change was confirmed on Twitter by his agent Bryan Blair.
When Woodie arrived in Eugene, Ore., to join fellow Palmetto native Willie Taggart, who was hired as Oregon’s head coach in December, the position of linebackers coach was occupied by defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt. After serving as a defensive ends coach, linebackers coach or defensive coordinator for his first seven seasons at the collegiate level, Woodie’s role with the Ducks’ defense appeared to be informal.
However, Leavitt’s role is shifting. The former South Florida head coach remains as defensive coordinator, but he will focus positional duties on inside linebackers. Woodie, who was a star pass rusher for Palmetto High School and Bethune-Cookman when the latter played in Division I-AA, will handle outside linebackers in Oregon’s 3-4 alignment.
While the defense battled inconsistency during his lone season as USF’s defensive coordinator in 2016, Woodie had thrived as the Bulls’ linebackers coach from 2013-15 and as a defensive ends and linebackers coach at Western Kentucky from 2010-12. With the Hilltoppers in 2011, Woodie guided three players to All-Sun Belt Conference honors. With South Florida in 2014, Woodie helped linebacker DeDe Lattimore reach the NFL and coached the nation’s leader in forced fumbles.
The Manatee County native, who previously coached at Palmetto and is still the most recent coach to guide Bayshore High School to the postseason, is widely regarded for his recruiting prowess. On Tuesday, the Ducks extended their first offer to an area player since Taggart took over as head coach when they offered Braden River end Taylor Upshaw. Woodie is one of the coaches recruiting him.
