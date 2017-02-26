Muhammad Ali's son asked, 'Are you Muslim?' by border agents

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments Pause

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

2:08 Stephanie Jagrup sings the national anthem at the Pirates' home opener

0:44 Spring training baseball returns to Bradenton

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space

0:55 Pirates manager Clint Hurdle unveils rotation, names Opening Day starter

0:40 Metal detectors are a smooth sail at Pirates' LECOM Park opener

0:16 Manatee County Commissioner Betsy Benac throws out the first pitch

4:29 Nancy Hubbard, Dianna Marr's sister, calls 911