Pierce leads Saint Stephen’s to lacrosse split

Katie Pierce scored 10 goals on the day, but Saint Stephen’s salvaged only a split of two games at a showcase tournament Saturday at Tampa Catholic.
Pierce’s six goals in the first game fueled a 16-13 victory against tournament host Tampa Catholic. She added five assists. Bailey Barker was credited with four goals and four assists while Rena Parent finished with three goals. Zoe Block (two goals) and Emily Clark (one) rounded out the scoring.
In the second game, Pierce and Barker finished with four goals each in an 18-12 loss to Gainesville Buchholz. Block finished with two while Parent and Clark scored once each.
Saint Stephen’s (6-1) returns to action on Tuesday at Out-of-Door Academy at 5:30 p.m.
Baseball
Bradenton Christian 6, Gulf Coast HEAT 0: Winning pitcher Jake Caldwell (1-0) and reliever Eli Thurmond combined on a three-hitter to lead the host Panthers (1-2). Caldwell struck out six in his four innings. AJ Schewe led Bradenton Christian at the plate with a three-run double. The Panthers face Admiral Farragut in a road game on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Fort Myers 69, Fort Walton Beach 49: In Lakeland, Destanni Henderson had 18 points to lead Fort Myers in the Class 7A championship game.
Fort Myers (24-4) had four players in double figures and shot 70 percent (19-of-27) in the second half to pull away from Fort Walton Beach.
The Green Wave scored the first 12 points of the game and led 15-4 after the first. Fort Walton Beach closed the gap and a 3-pointer from P-Nut Payton at the buzzer made the halftime score 31-24.
Fort Myers started to pull away late in the third.
Bethany Brunson had 16 points and nine rebounds for Fort Myers. Payton finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds for Fort Walton Beach.
Winter Haven 72, Hollywood South Broward 65: In Lakeland, Tatianna Thompson had 20 points to lead Winter Haven in the Class 8A championship.
Winter Haven (27-4) had to hold off a fourth-period rally from South Broward to earn its second consecutive state championship.
The Blue Devils went on a 16-6 run in the second period to take a 38-25 lead into halftime and extended it to 54-38 after three periods.
South Broward (29-4) trailed by double digits most of the game but starting chipping away at the deficit in the fourth and Natalia Leaks scored on an inside basket to cap an 11-3 run and make the score 62-57 with 3:03 left.
Ribault 72, Lakewood 31: In Lakeland, Rennia Davis had 26 points and 15 rebounds to lead Jacksonville Ribault to a 72-31 win against St. Petersburg Lakewood in the Class 6A championship. Ribault (25-3) shot 56 percent (20-of-36) in the first half jumped out to a 26-4 lead after the first quarter and led 46-18 at halftime.
A three-point play from LaQuanza Glover gave the Trojans a 60-25 lead midway through the third and started a running clock.
Lakewood (26-4) struggled to get anything going offensively against Ribault’s trap defense and made 19 turnovers.
Day'Neshia Banks had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans. Toi Smith led Lakewood with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Boca Raton 45, Miami Ferguson 42: In Lakeland, Audrey Ramsey hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Boca Raton in the Class 9A championship.
Boca Raton (25-6) tied the game at 42-all on a jump shot from Ramsey with a minute remaining in regulation. After Ferguson (25-8) turned it over on its possession, Boca Raton set up a play for Hannah Pratt, who missed a short jumper but tied up Sheslanie Laureano for a loose ball with the possession arrow going to Boca Raton with 1.5 seconds remaining.
Ramsey took the inbounds pass and sank a turnaround jumper from 25 feet as the buzzer sounded.
Rachel Levy led Boca Raton with 13 points and 14 rebounds while Ramsey.
Orlando Jones 56, Tallahassee FSU 44: In Lakeland, Chardell Jones had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Orlando Jones in the Class 5A championship.
Jones (23-7) outscored Florida State University School 19-8 in the second quarter and took a 31-22 advantage into halftime.
A three-point play from Jamiya Turner gave the Tigers a 38-24, their largest lead of the game, in the third quarter.
