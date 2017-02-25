Poydras helps Utah Valley romp past Texas-Rio Grande, 88-68

0:28 Jake Ross wins Saint Stephen's first region wrestling title Pause

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments

2:08 Stephanie Jagrup sings the national anthem at the Pirates' home opener

1:48 Perez calls Trump "worst president in history" after winning DNC chair

0:44 Spring training baseball returns to Bradenton

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space

1:30 White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab