Bohannon scores 24 to help Iowa beat No. 24 Maryland 83-69

1:15 Protester urges Rubio to hold town hall about Affordable Care Act Pause

2:45 Cop helps veteran living in 'deplorable' conditions

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments

2:08 Stephanie Jagrup sings the national anthem at the Pirates' home opener

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space

2:43 Survey reveals Trump voters and Clinton supporters watch the Oscars differently

0:41 Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball heading to first state final four