Four Palmetto wrestlers reach region semis

Four Palmetto High School wrestlers advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A-Region 3 tournament on Friday at Punta Gorda Charlotte High School.
Travis Murway (106), Kevin Snyder (120), Dom Bass (152) and Lester Johnson (220) went unbeaten in Friday’s first day and are one win away from securing a spot in next week’s state tournament.
Andrew Duncan (195) and Brian Ormsby (285) retain hopes of a state berth. They are in wrestlebacks and are one loss from elimination.
“When we walked into this tournament, we thought we would take six to states,” coach Bryan Wilkes said. “So I feel pretty good about those guys. The most we’ve ever taken to states is four, so to have four in the semifinals of this regional makes us very happy.”
In the team standings, Palmetto is seventh with 42 points. Riverdale, Charlotte and Venice are at the top of the team standings.
Boys lacrosse
Cardinal Mooney 11, Gainesville Buchholz 9: Senior Patrick Warren paced the Cougars (3-1) with four goals while junior Zach Delmedico added two. Sophomore M.J. McMahon posted a goal and two assists. Cardinal Mooney, which entered the fourth quarter leading 11-5, returns to action Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Riverview.
Girls lacrosse
Saint Stephen’s 14, Plant 10: Baylee Barker scored eight goals while Katie Pierce contributed four and Kendall Miller had two to lead Saint Stephen’s (5-0) on the first day of a tournament at Tampa Catholic. The Falcons play two games on Saturday: against Tampa Catholic at 9 a.m. and against Gainesville Buchholz at noon.
Baseball
Bayshore 10, Oasis 0: DJ McCarty doubled, tripled and scored three runs to lead Bayshore in a game shortened to five innings. Orion Roby drove in two. Parker Williams earned the win; he gave up two hits in four innings. Bayshore’s next game is Monday at Sarasota Christian.
Palmetto 3, Tampa Catholic 1: Logan Frasier pitched five innings, striking out six and scattering five hits and two walks as the host Tigers (1-1) beat the Crusaders. Byron Bickford pitched two innings in relief for the save, fanning two. Leading hitters for the Tigers were Jacob Josey (1 for 3), Harrison Theil (1 for 4) and Colton Vincent (2 for 4). The Tigers face North Port on Tuesday at home.
Out-of-Door 6, Cape Coral 4: Austin Brinling’s infield single scored the go-ahead run in the sixth to lead the Thunder (2-0) in a nondistrict game at Terry Park in Fort Myers. Out-of-Door Academy scored three runs in the first and three in the sixth in the win. Reliver Duncan Cappar earned the win, working two innings, striking out four and allowing one earned run. Mason Kolbe led ODA by going 3 for 3. Najee Rhodes went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Alex DiMare finished 2 for 4 with an RBI. The Thunder play next at Riverview on Monday at 7 p.m.
Northside Christian 5, Saint Stephen’s 4: A one-out sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh lifted host Northside Christian, which built a 4-0 in the first inning only to have Saint Stephen’s score four in the sixth. Jack Sauerbeck drove in the tying run with an RBI ground out for the Falcons (1-1). Mike Madigan collected two of the Falcons’ three hits. Max Runde collected the other. Runde took the loss in relief. Saint Stephen’s next plays Tuesday at St. Pete Catholic.
Southeast 11, Gulf Coast HEAT 1: Alex Quinones (1-0) scattered three hits over five innings to earn the win. Quinones was one of three Seminoles with two hits, joining Kelton Blohm and Kaden Steffen. Blohm doubled and drove in two for Southeast (1-1), which plays host to Bayshore on Tuesday.
Softball
Southeast 14, at St. Pete Lakewood 3: Faith Bruce went the distance to earn the win in a game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule. Yami Regalado, Ivy Turner, Jurnee Bennett all had RBIs to lead Southeast (3-1, 2-0) in the district game. The Seminoles next play Tuesday at home against Bayshore.
