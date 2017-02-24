Oregon head coach Willie Taggart shuts out reporter

Palmetto native Willie Taggart isn’t endearing himself to the local football media in Oregon.
The former University of South Florida head coach told Oregon’s student newspaper, the Daily Emerald, on Thursday night that he is no longer speaking to The Oregonian, which is the largest newspaper in Oregon and based in Portland.
At the crux of Taggart’s reasoning behind the move is a report by the Oregonian’s Ducks football beat reporter Andrew Greif. Greif reported on Jan. 16 that three players were hospitalized following “grueling strength and conditioning workouts.”
Strength coach Irele Oderinde was suspended for a month, and Taggart apologized.
But Taggart reportedly took exception to Greif’s description that the workouts were “grueling” and “military-style.”
“When you’re not fair and honest, then to me that’s personal,” Taggart told the Daily Emerald. “When you do something that’s negative and it’s going to be personal, then I won’t have (expletive) to do with you.”
According to the Daily Emerald, Greif said multiple sources characterized the workouts as grueling and militaristic.
“If the coach had said that, I would have reported it,” Greif told the Daily Emerald.
Taggart told the Daily Emerald that he thinks it’s “fair and honest” for Greif to print an apology or correction.
Greif said The Oregonian does not plan to do either, according to the Daily Emerald.
After Greif broke the story, the University of Oregon enlisted journalism professor Tim Gleason to investigate the workout incident.
“It’s not an unfair characterization; it’s just that the way it gets interpreted is regrettable,” Gleason told the Daily Emerald. “In the shorthand of journalism, it resulted in an impression that may not have been completely accurate.”
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments