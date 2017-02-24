For Pirates, it’s all hands on deck to get LECOM Park ready for spring training

1:45 Pirates unveil the new name for McKechnie Field Pause

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

2:17 Trump to CPAC: I wouldn't miss a chance to talk to my friends

2:20 One year after a community took back their neighborhood from criminals.

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?