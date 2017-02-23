Freshmen lead Lakewood Ranch softball against Manatee

Kailey Christian (1-0) scattered three hits and struck out nine as host Lakewood Ranch High School beat Manatee 10-0 in a softball game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.
Freshman Avery Goelz led the Mustangs (2-0, 2-0) with three hits, five RBIs and her first two career homers. Denali Schappacher had two hits, including a triple, and freshman Taylor Woodring singled for her first varsity hit.
Braden River 15, Tampa Bay Tech 0: Lexie Phelps (1-0) struck out six to earn the win and helped her cause with two triples and three RBIs in a game shortened to three innings. Sarah Crawford went 3 for 3, including a triple and homer, with six RBIs. Myah Moy also went 3 for 3 for the Pirates (2-0, 1-0).
Booker 24, Out-of-Door Academy 3: The Thunder fell in a game shortened by 10-run rule in Sarasota.
Saint Stephen’s 10, Indian Rocks 0: Amy Woodworth (3-1) tossed a five-inning four-hitter to lead the host Falcons (3-3, 1-1). Woodworth doubled twice and drove in two. Hailey Hirter had a two-run double, and seventh-grader Katie Murphy had a double and scored three runs.
Girls tennis
Southeast 4, Bayshore 2: Daria Muklewicz (No. 2) and Ivy Kioutchoukova (No. 3) dropped one game each in their pro sets to lead visiting Southeast (3-1). Ruby Halfacre (No. 4) didn’t drop a game in her win. For Bayshore (0-3), Theo Schultz didn’t lose a game at No. 1 singles and teamed with Nicole Llorente at No. 1 doubles.
Saint Stephen’s 6, Shorecrest 1: Sabina Budova did not drop a game en route to a straight-set victory at No. 2 singles and a pro-set victory at No. 1 doubles with Eva Tasdemir to lead host Saint Stephen’s. Tasdemir and Emma Lexhed (No. 5) lost only one game each in their singles matches. Laura Parezollo had the other singles win.
Bradenton Christian 4, Sarasota Christian 3: With all other matches over and everyone watching, Bradenton Christian’s Alexis Thompson and Lily Meadows beat Nicole Hirt and Kendall Campion 8-0 to give the Panthers (1-1) the victory at Bradenton Country Club. BCS forged the 3-3 tie when Alexis Thompson rallied from a 5-2 deficit to beat Nicole Hirt 8-7 in a tiebreaker.
Riverview 6, Out-of-Door Academy 1: Three matches went to a tie-breaker third set, but the Thunder came out on the losing end of each. That left Sydney Sforzo (No. 1) as the only point for Out-of-Door Academy. She dropped one game.
Boys tennis
Southeast 7, Bayshore 0: Sebastian Suarez (No. 1) and Ben Conner (No. 5) did not drop a game in their pro-set victories to lead host Southeast. Tyler Teaford rolled at No. 2 singles, winning 8-2.
Saint Stephen’s 7, Shorecrest Prep 0: Harry Neel (No. 4) didn’t lose a game and both Dan Li (No. 1) and Max Damm (No. 2) lost one each as the host Falcons posted the shutout. Kevin Jiang (No. 3) and Max Petrov (No. 5) also posted wins.
Braden River 6, Palmetto 1: David Ojeda didn’t lose a game at No. 1 singles to lead the hosts, who swept singles. Sean Peabody lost one game at No. 4 singles and Matt Rhea lost three at No. 5. Brock Hansen and Ollie Leclezics won No. 1 doubles.
Boys lacrosse
Saint Stephen’s 10, Sarasota Military Academy 7: Colin Varady scored thrice to lead the visiting Falcons (2-5). Andrew Ross and Truman Carlson scored twice each. Samson Yang, Chris Donnelly and Julian Sebillo rounded out the scoring for Saint Stephen’s, which next plays at Out-of-Door Academy on Tuesday.
Baseball
Braden River 8, Tampa Bay Tech 3: Gavin Root was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs as the host Pirates evened their record at 1-1. Ryan Duncan and Andre Fonseca combined on the mound, with Fonseca pitching the last three innings for the victory. John Bean was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Out-of-Door Academy 21, Admiral Farragut 0: Hayden Kennelly (1-0) tossed three innings of no-hit ball to lead the Thunder (1-0, 1-0) in a game shortened to five innings. Kennelly struck out five. ODA’s Najee Rhodes was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Cam Smalley had two RBIs and Tom Willander was 2 for 2.
Comments