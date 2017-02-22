Falcons roll in baseball opener

Saint Stephen’s bats started the season quickly, delivering a 15-4 victory at Southeast High School on Wednesday.
The nondistrict game was shortened to six innings by the 10-run rule.
Wyatt Sevin and Jack Sauerbeck led Saint Stephen’s at the plate. Both collected three hits. Sevin also contributed two stolen bases while Sauerbeck added two doubles and four runs scored. Jacob Eyre went 2 for 3, including a double.
That was more than enough offense for starting pitcher Niko Piccolo (1-0), who went 4 2/3 innings while giving up seven hits and four runs. He struck out six and walked one.
Saint Stephen’s (1-0) returns to action Friday at Northside Christian.
