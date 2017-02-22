Vitale announces bracket fundraiser

Dick Vitale and AutoNation, Inc. announced a Mad for March fundraiser on March 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota.
Admission is $100 and proceeds benefit pediatric cancer.
Attendees can enter drawings for door prizes and enter a bracket contest. Special guests include members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buccaneers cheerleaders and the DeSoto Conquistadors.
To make a reservation, visit jimmyv.org/madformarch or contact Mary Kenealy Events, 941-350-0580.
Herald staff report
