Sports

February 22, 2017 5:13 PM

Vitale announces bracket fundraiser

Sarasota

Dick Vitale and AutoNation, Inc. announced a Mad for March fundraiser on March 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota.

Admission is $100 and proceeds benefit pediatric cancer.

Attendees can enter drawings for door prizes and enter a bracket contest. Special guests include members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buccaneers cheerleaders and the DeSoto Conquistadors.

To make a reservation, visit jimmyv.org/madformarch or contact Mary Kenealy Events, 941-350-0580.

