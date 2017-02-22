Bradenton City Senior Championship set for March

The 20th annual Bradenton City Men’s Senior Championship is set for Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19. The two-day, 36-hole tournament is contested for golfers aged 50-and-older at River Run Golf Links. The entry fee of $115 per player includes greens fees, cart fees, continental breakfast both days, tee prizes and an awards lunch after the final round.
Each flight winner receives an embroidered golf bag, and flights are determined after Saturday’s first round. Tee times begin at 7:42 a.m. each day, with the final pairing starting at 9:42 a.m. each day. A super senior division for golfers 70-and-older was added.
There’s a cap of 128 players, which was reached in 2016, so contact River Run’s pro shop at 941-708-8459 or visit in person at 1801 27th Street E. to book a spot. Click here to register.
No area pros survive Honda Classic qualifier
Some area mini-tour golfers won’t be teeing it up in the PGA Tour’s first stop on the Florida swing.
Bradenton’s Domenico Geminiani, fresh on the heels of tying Paul Azinger’s 37-year course record at Bobby Jones Golf Club, Manatee High alum Sean Jacklin and Longboat Key’s Jared Kobren missed out on one of the eight qualifying berths from the Honda Classic’s pre-qualifier at PGA National Golf Club last week.
Geminiani (75), Jacklin (73) and Kobren (74) finished outside the cut line. That came for golfers who didn’t card a 67 or better in the one-day pre-qualifier held Feb. 14.
There were three pre-qualifying sites, and the trio were the lone Manatee County golfers to take part.
This week’s Honda Classic begins Thursday.
Local juniors snag top finishes at AJGA tourney
Lakewood Ranch High’s Maya Isom posted a three-day 260 total to take fourth place in the girls division of the American Junior Golf Association’s Senior Showcase at Palm Harbor’s Innisbrook Resort.
Playing the Island course, Isom and Bradenton’s Carrie Chen (third place, 258 total) finished well back of Colombia’s Natalia Nassar Sarmiento, who earned a six-shot victory with a 232 total.
No local boys logged top-10 finishes for the 54-hole tournament that concluded Monday.
HOLES-IN-ONE
On Feb. 15 at University Park Country Club, Jay D’Arcy aced the 147-yard 22nd hole with a 5-hybrid. Witnesses were Dave Sanders and Michael Smith.
On Feb. 16 at Greens of Manatee, Steve Doyle aced the 116-yard fourth hole with an 8-iron. Witnesses were David Howits and Ken Byrd.
On Feb. 17 at Terra Ceia Bay, Larry Duran aced the 132-yard 14th hole with a 7-iron. Witnesses were Johnny Carter and Bruce Hayes.
On Feb. 19 at Terra Ceia Bay, Steve Dynes aced the 132-yard ninth hole with a 9-wood. Witnesses were Bonita Dynes, Fran Corvaia and Joe Corvaia.
On Feb. 19 at Peridia Golf and Country Club, Bob Mawhorter aced the 140-yard fourth hole with a 6-iron. Witnesses were Roland Hansen, Raymond Grabinski and Vivian Grabinski.
On Feb. 20 at Peridia Golf and Country Club, David Moore aced the 102-yard 12th hole with a 9-iron. Witnesses were Beverley Moore, Tony Pauling and Maureen Pauling.
On Feb. 20 at Pinebrook/Ironwood, Danny Carter aced the 132-yard 12th hole with a gap wedge. Witnessed by Matt Bower.
On Feb. 21 at Tara Golf and Country Club, Linda Landry aced the 87-yard 13th hole with a 5-hybrid. Witnesses were Deanna Inman and Sharon Duncan.
On Feb. 21 at University Park Country Club, Frank Niepagen aced the 173-yard eighth hole with a 6-iron. Witnesses were Kathy Niepagen, Donna Mulig and Bob Mulig.
On Feb. 21 at River Wilderness Golf and Country Club, Helmut Spycher aced the 167-yard 12th hole with a 5-iron. Witnesses were Gary Mcculley, Russ Petrie and Gary Alvey.
