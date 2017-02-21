Southeast batters Booker in softball

Southeast High School battered Booker pitching for 17 hits in a 17-9 softball victory on Tuesday.
Yami Regalado went 3 for 5 with two RBIs to lead the Seminoles in their Class 5A-District 11 opener. Ivy Turner also went 3 for 5, including a double and a triple. Cameron Crowell added three hits with a pair of doubles.
Faith Bruce earned the win. She took a 17-2 lead into the seventh inning.
Southeast (2-1, 1-0) returns to action on Friday at St. Pete Lakewood at 7 p.m.
Bayshore def. Gibbs: The host Bruins picked up a win without throwing a pitch when St. Petersburg Gibbs was forced to forfeit because of a lack of healthy players. Bayshore is scheduled to return to action Friday at home against Booker at 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Southeast 6, Palmetto 1: Ivy Kioutchoukova did not lose a game en route to a pro-set victory at No. 3 singles to lead host Southeast.
No Seminole player lost more than three games in their pro-set singles matches. Madelyn Kumar (No. 1), Daria Muklewicz (No. 2), Ruby Halfacre (No. 4) and Nirali Pathak (No. 5) posted victories. Palmetto’s lone point came at No. 2 doubles, in which Courtney Smithson and Jayla Stinton defeated Kioutchoukova and Pathak, 9-7.
Southeast (2-1) returns to action on Thursday against Bayshore. Palmetto falls to 1-2.
Saint Stephen’s 7, St. Pete Catholic 0: The Falcons dropped two games en route to sweeping the singles matches. Mary Ann Rompf, Laura Perazzolo, Cassy Huang and Emma Lexhed swept their foes. Laura Perazzolo won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Saint Stephen’s returns to action Thursday at home against Shorecrest Prep at 3 p.m.
Boys tennis
Saint Stephen’s 4, St. Petersburg Catholic 3: The Falcons won the top four singles matches to earn the victory. Max Damm (No. 2) and Quinn Isaac (No. 3) did not lose a game for Saint Stephen’s. Chenhe Li lost one game at No. 1 singles and Rishab Ramamurthy lost two games at No. 4. Saint Stephen’s forfeited at No. 2 doubles, making the score closer than it was.
