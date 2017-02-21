Bonds formed in shuffleboard community resonate deeply

Twenty-two years ago as I first began this column, I wrote that if someone wanted to write a column some week I would publish it, with the stipulation that I could edit it.
Last week at Bradenton, Bonnie Walker spoke of our shuffleboard friends so sincerely I suggested she write it up. Read on in Bonnie’s words:
“Last week I helped sponsor a tournament at the Bradenton Shuffleboard Club. I was sponsoring in the memory of several friends I had lost in recent times. I consider my shuffleboard friends to be my family as they have pulled me through the past 10 years with their prayers and support.
“I was allowed to share a tidbit about each one.
“I’ll start with Lois Hickman and the shufflers from my park. Lois is the reason I began shuffling. She needed a partner for the senior games. After one lesson at Ellenton Gardens, I was hooked. Lois and I won gold medals as there was no one else in either of our age groups.
“Bill Hickman was like a father figure to me. He was my partner in league play and an all-around great guy.
“Leo Dorhman was from my park and a wonderful teacher. After my first lesson, he took me to Bradenton Shuffle Club to buy my first cue and introduced me to Turners Doughnuts.
“Ron Stacy was my first partner in league play. Casey Moubray was a true gentleman, a wonderful mentor, both in Michigan and Florida. Wanda Clark was my neighbor and she tried to keep me in line, both on and off the courts.
“Other shufflers I need to mention are: Gene McCullough was the best friend a person could have, both in Florida and Michigan, and always had a hug ready for me.
“Mel Erb was a great shuffler and my age, and we were fighting our battle with cancer at the same time, which brought us closer.
“Larry Toole was a friend to everyone, and the last time I saw him we were cleaning up courts after a full night of play. I was tired and had to take a rest, but Larry just kept on sweeping. Clark Bennett always gave me a hug, after all we were ‘almost related.’ He had a sister named Bonnie, and I have a cousin named Clark.
“Ray Davis lived two parks over, but what a gentleman. He called me his hero, which I will never understand, but the week before he died he wrote me the nicest note that anyone has ever sent to me.”
RESULTS
FL P-20A (Feb. 13): at Golf Lakes. M/L Doubles, 75 points. Men Main: 1. Jerry Everett-Dave Kudro; 2. Ron Nurnberger-Dwayne Cross; 3. Jerry Stannard-Ralph Lozano; 4. John Mickle-Mike Marquis. Consolation: 2. Dave Minnich; 3. Peter Berg-John L. Brown; 4. John Roberson-Bob Kendall. Ladies Main: 3. Connie Crawford-Cindy Slaughterbeck. Consolation: 2. Eva Mae Lake-Diane Leonard; 3. Joyce Marquis-Nancy Sclafani; 4. Ingrid Broadhead-Cheryl Putnam.
FL A-18 (Feb. 14): at Golf Lakes. Any Amateurs/Any Doubles, 75 points. Main: 1. Bill Jenkins-Emmons Berry; 2. Paul Johnson-Cau Huynh; 3. Larry Fowler-Frank Marderosian; 4. Doug Smith-Doris Mularz. Consolation: 1. Steve Slaughterbeck-Arnie Congdon; 2. Tony Souza-Bill Bierema; 3. Wilma and Linden Terwilliger; 4. John Hechinger-Dale Overzet.
SWCD D-17 (Feb. 16): at Bradenton. No Two Pros, M/L Doubles, 75 points. Ladies Main: 1. Arlene McCague-Cindy Slaughterbeck; 2. Marilyn Everett-Charlotte Broda; 3. Heather Godson-Carol Maxwell; 4. Sharon Omlstead-Kay Lynn Duncan. Consolation: 1. Helen Lunsford-Adriana Cramton; 2. Shirley Pendergrass-Nancy Sclafani; 3. Jill DeBruyne-Kathy Laver; 4. Elaine Anataya-Pat Tomko. Men Main: 1. Jim Miller-Christy Miller; 2. Mike Marquis-Cau Huynh; 3. J.R. Rathburn-Rick Hall; 4. Jerry Everett-Bernie Broda. Consolation: 1. Al Cunningham-Faren VanDeGrift; 2. Adam Letz-Jack Welty; 3. Frank Marderosian-Grant Childerhose; 4. Brad Thomas-Levi Miller.
UPCOMING
SWCD D-18 (Feb. 23): at Bradenton. Tropical Palms, M/L Open Doubles, 75 points
SWCD A-14 (Feb. 24): at Bradenton. Tropical Palms, Any Ams/Any Doubles, 75 points.
FL P-22A (Feb. 27): at Tavares. M/L Open Doubles, 75 points.
FL P-22B (Feb. 27): at Lee County. Open Mixed Doubles (1 man, 1 lady), 75 points.
FL A-20 (Feb. 27): at Pioneer Village. Any Amateurs, Any Doubles, 75 points.
Comments