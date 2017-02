Charlotte 49er Kevin Olsen leaves jail after arrest for sexual assault

Charlotte 49er quarterback Kevin Olsen, charged Sunday with rape and other crimes, threatened to strangle himself with a phone charger moments before sexually assaulting his accuser, a Mecklenburg County prosecutor said in court Monday morning. He freed on $103,000 bond at 4 p.m. Monday. Olsen, 22, is the brother of Carolina Panthers’ tight end Greg Olsen.