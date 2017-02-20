Manatee Martial Arts Club takes gold in first karate tournament

When the Summer Olympics descend on Tokyo in 2020, a sport one Bradenton resident is particularly familiar with will finally be in the lineup.
Karate will make its first appearance in the Olympics with competitions in “kumate” — the fighting event most are familiar with — and “kata,” literally translating to “form” and judging Olympians on their posing.
Robert Miller has spent his life in the sport. He’s a certified judge and referee in the Olympics’ rules and regulations, and with his newly opened club at G.T. Bray Park, he is hoping to bring his suddenly tantalizing credentials to his hometown.
“World Karate Federation rules and regulations, they finally got it in with the Olympic committee,” Miller said. “Just like taekwondo did years ago.”
Miller is a lifelong Manatee County resident and for about as long as he’s lived in the county, he’s been studying karate. The son of a former Golden Gloves boxer in Philadelphia, Miller began practicing as a 3-year-old and has taught private lessons throughout the area for years.
This year, he’s found a consistent home. Miller opened the Manatee Martial Arts Club at G.T. Bray last month and already boasts a gold medalist in a United States Specialty Sports Association qualifying tournament in North Port.
Bruce Picket, a 33-year-old who has been training with Miller for only about three months, won a gold medal in the forms competition for 18- to 35-year-olds and finished second in the fighting tournament for the same age range.
“He was a beginner, but they didn’t have anybody in his age group in beginners, so they moved him up two notches,” Miller said. “He beat an intermediate, he beat a brown belt and he lost to a black belt just by points in the gold-medal round.”
The club, he emphasizes, isn’t strictly about fighting. He stresses the spiritual and meditative aspects of the sport, and the combat’s roots in self defense. When he placed fliers up at Bayside Community Church, some of those who followed up and came to a class were disappointed to find it wasn’t exactly going to be a path to mixed martial arts, Miller said.
What he does see as his target audience, though, is families. Martial arts competitions have events for all age groups, so parents can train alongside their children and then spend a weekend together at competitions.
“One of the only sports that I know of that you can get into that you can do it side by side with your child,” Miller said. “You go in your own age group and stuff like that, but you’re there at the competition with your child.”
STB 14U tourney
Lakewood Ranch Little League will be the host to a small Suncoast Travel Ball tournament this weekend. From Friday through Sunday, 14U teams will descend on Manatee County for the Lakewood Ranch Slugfest.
Ten teams are scheduled to compete, including Rebels Baseball, a team that draws players from Manatee and Sarasota counties, and 5 Star National CF and Florida Meteors, two other Bradenton teams.
Other age groups looking for games this weekend will travel to Lake City, where every age group 8U through 14U will play in the North Florida Super NIT from Friday through Sunday.
Manatee lacrosse
After a nearly two-week layoff, the Manatee Express club boys lacrosse team will be back on the field Saturday in New Port Richey.
The Express, which serves as the de facto high school team for public school players in Manatee County, are the top-ranked club team in Florida by LaxPower.com with a 1-0 start against other club teams.
Mitchell, which the Express plays Saturday, is not ranked in the Top 10.
