Lakewood Ranch High’s red card costs program soccer history

Lakewood Ranch High's bid to become Manatee County's first public school to bring home a boys soccer state championship ended in disappointment last Saturday.
The Mustangs along with the Pittsburgh Pirates and some postseason wrestling top this week's Numbers Game.
We'll also provide some high school basketball digits.
Here we go:
20
Minute of Saturday's Class 5A state title match where everything changed, and not for the good, for Lakewood Ranch's boys soccer program. Ricky Yanez was ejected with a red card booking after he flung his elbow toward Weston Cypress Bay's Matteo Pieschacon following a slide-tackle clearance at DeLand's Spec Martin Memorial Stadium.
The Mustangs didn't quit, though, and outshot the Lightning, 14-10, despite playing 60 of the 80 minutes down a player.
4
Total bookings for Lakewood Ranch in its state title exit. Following the Yanez red card, the Mustangs were hit with three yellows, while Cypress Bay saw just one. Right back Max Geraci, left winger Sam Stapleton-Jones and head coach Vito Bavaro were each issued a yellow card. Bavaro's came after protesting a non-penalty call, when Mustangs forward Pablo Vargas was taken down inside the box from behind.
100
Rough estimate, in dollars by the millions, expected for the Pittsburgh Pirates' payroll in 2017. New right fielder Andrew McCutchen, who won a National League Most Valuable Player award as Pittsburgh's center fielder, is the highest paid player of the group. He's set to make $14 million this season and there is a club option for 2018. McCutchen was embroiled in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Pirates owner Bob Nutting spent about 30 minutes with reporters prior to seeing Monday's workout at Bradenton's Pirate City. He addressed McCutchen's situation and said if there was a way to keep him then it would be wonderful to see McCutchen in a Pirates uniform.
16
District wrestling champions from Manatee County between Class 3A, 2A and 1A meets last week.
Manatee High's Marshall Craig (120 pounds), Daniel Cunningham (152), Charles Small (160), Matt McAleer (170) and Joshua Booker (220) joined Lakewood Ranch High's Hunter Reed (132) and Chase Sharp (195) as local 3A district champions.
Southeast's Alex Roldan (138 pounds), Stephen Kelle (182) and Darrien Grant (220) led the local 1A champions. Saint Stephen's Jake Ross (160) and Bradenton Christian's Mason Foss (285) also won 1A district titles. Palmetto's Dominic Bass (152) and Kevin Schneider (120) won 2A district titles, while Braden River's Chance Sharbono (138) and Brendan Bengtsson (285) also captured 2A district crowns.
2
Previous final fours for Janelle Hochstetler, who is guiding Bradenton Christian's girls basketball team to The Lakeland Center for Tuesday's Class 3A state semifinal. Hochstetler previously coached at Sarasota Christian, and took the Blazers to the state semifinal in 2008 and 2009. She didn't win a state championship with either of those teams, finishing state runner-up in '08. BCS last made the final four in 2010. It's the ninth trip for the Panthers to the state semifinals, and they boast a 4-7 career record in final four games. BCS has two state runner-ups and won the state championship in 1997.
29.4
Average margin of victory for Bradenton Christian's girls basketball team this season. The Panthers are 28-1 and play Tampa Carrollwood Day on Tuesday, scheduled for an 8 p.m. tip, in Lakeland.
23.67
Lakewood Ranch's average margin of victory over Palmetto in three boys basketball games this season. The Mustangs and Tigers meet for the fourth time in Tuesday's Class 8A-Region 3 semifinal.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
