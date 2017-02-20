David Freese gets full spring with Pirates. Could play more 3B with Jung Ho Kang uncertainty

David Freese shifted his weight and held his glove in front of his body. The groundball shot down the third base line with Freese ranging right to backhand the ball.
There was no throwing for this particular drill under the sunny skies at Pirate City.
But his work didn't go unnoticed with Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle.
"Good work," Hurdle said during Monday's workout.
Hurdle added: "The range is legit. And I think it's through work as much as anything. He's got some gifted skills."
Jung Ho Kang's absence, because of his third driving under the influence charge in South Korea, means the Pirates need a third baseman until the legal matter with Kang is cleared up.
Pittsburgh owner Bob Nutting wouldn't specify if there is any potential team discipline for Kang when he does come back during Monday's session with reporters.
"We are absolutely disappointed that he has put himself and the organization in this circumstance," Nutting said. "As importantly, he is disappointed and embarrassed that he has put the team in this place as well."
While the third base role is still murky, this spring is also different for Freese.
He was a free agent until mid-March in 2016 when Pittsburgh signed him through 2019.
Arriving in Bradenton meant joining a former division rival.
Freese made his mark in St. Louis, becoming a World Series hero in 2011.
"It was insane to grow up in St. Louis and then to be a Cardinal and then to help win a championship in that city, especially," Freese said.
His tenure with the Cardinals, a franchise he grew up following, came to an end when he was traded during the 2013 offseason to the Angels.
Still, signing with Pittsburgh gave Freese a nervous feeling.
"Coming into this organization (after) five years playing against them with kind of the same core around them, but just a great group," Freese said. "... Once I agreed and I signed, I was a Pirate. And that's the way I viewed it, and it seemed like that's how everyone else viewed it."
Last season, Freese predominantly played the corner infield spots. Whether it was at third base or first base, Freese was comfortable playing along the chalked foul lines.
Then there was a brief moment where Freese played second base for all of two games in 2016.
"I don't know if we're going to be doing that too much," Freese said.
Now a veteran, Freese is coming off his best hitting season since becoming an All-Star in 2012. He hit .270 with a .352 on-base percentage.
And to think his journey to everyday MLB player was almost derailed before it even got started.
Freese quit baseball after his senior year at Lafayette High near St. Louis. That meant eschewing a scholarship to play collegiately at the University of Missouri.
"I turned it down," Freese said. "And then I went to school there, so I had to ask my parents, 'I don't want to play ball, but can you pay tuition for me.' ... It was alright. My parents were real supportive."
After a year away, Freese returned. His well-known status from his high school playing days that garnered him All-State honors kept Freese on the junior college radar.
So he continued playing for St. Louis Community College-Meramec, before playing at the University of South Alabama.
His college career sparked a position change from shortstop to third base.
Now in 2017, Freese could get more time there, depending on what happens to Kang and the Pirates' decision on who should play third base.
"We've got a handful of guys that can play third, that's for sure," Freese said. "So we'll see how it plays out."
