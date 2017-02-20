Bradenton Christian’s girls prepare for state semifinals, with help from boys team

1:39 Lakewood Ranch High receives state runner-up medals Pause

0:38 Lakewood Ranch High falls short in soccer state title quest

0:26 Jake Ross wins Saint Stephen's first district title

2:21 Work continues on the environmental classroom at Robinson Preserve

1:27 Sheriff's office releases video of attempted robbery

2:13 Promotional video: What does Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency do?

2:34 Faith United Methodist Church members excited about trip

1:12 Water taxi service could be coming to Anna Maria Island

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business