United Arab Emirates' Fatima Al Ali proves 'Hockey Is For Everyone'

Fatima Al Ali's remarkable hockey skills were discovered by Capitals alumnus Peter Bondra at an ice rink in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates this past November. This week, Al Ali flew to America for a practice session with her favorite team, the Washington Capitals. Her visit is part of the NHL's "Hockey is for Everyone" month, an initiative to become more diverse and inclusive.