Desoto Speedway holds banquet

Desoto Speedway honored its 2016 season points champions on Friday night at the Sahib Shrine Hall in Sarasota.
The champions in 10 classes were honored and more than 45 trophies presented. In addition to a trophy, each champion received an embroidered champions jacket and additional gifts and prize money.
Track owners Denny and Shari Meyer received the first honor of the evening, a plaque of appreciation for their efforts.
The 2017 season, which is already a month old, resumes at the speedway on March 4.
DESOTO SPEEDWAY 2016 points races
Open wheels: 1. Cody Stickler.
Sportsman: 1. Brooke Storer; 2. Roger Welch; 3. Rick Reed.
Pro trucks: 1. Corey Bigley; 2. Michael Goddard.
Street stocks: 1. Travis Barfield; 2. Garrett Thompson; 3. Bobby Huffstutler.
Pure stock: 1. Blaine Baer; 2. Roger Dufresne; 3. Sherry Best; 4. Jimmie Best; 5. Gerald Fossa; 6. Darrin Ellis; 7. Aaron Holmes
Mod mini's: 1. Darrin Ellis; 2. Brad Blanton; 3. Rachelle Rudolph; 4. Travis Kirby.
Mini stock: 1. Johnny Marra; 2. Todd Wozniak; 3. Laura Mammina; 4. Ren Wright; 5. Kristen Milthaler.
Bombers: 1. Aaron Holmes; 2. Carl Thompson; 3. Doug Radley.
Strickly stock: 1. Steve Major; 2. Duane Campbell; 3. Richard Campbell; 4. Trevor Appling; 5. Michael Meeks
School Bus Figure 8’s: 1. Amy Volk; 2. James Volk; 3. Gator Volk
