Storylines and stars promise an intriguing spring

A handful of surprisingly early exits during the region postseason last spring prevented Manatee County from reaching the heights on the diamond in 2016. The one team that made if the furthest, though, has two Division I commitments back for 2017. Can anyone in the county keep up with Lakewood Ranch?
Five players to watch
Colton Zimring, P/1B, Lakewood Ranch
Zimring had a strong case as Manatee County’s top two-way player last season. On the mound, the pitcher struck out 86 batters in 68 innings while posting a 1.23 ERA. At the plate, the first baseman batted .345 with nine doubles. The senior has already signed with Florida.
Dylan Buck, INF, Lakewood Ranch
Only a junior, Buck is already committed to West Virginia after a monster sophomore season for the Mustangs. The infielder batted .378 with seven doubles, six triples and 18 RBIs to help Lakewood Ranch reach the Class 8A-Region 3 semifinals.
Jacob Josey, P/SS, Palmetto
Josey was a two-way standout for the Tigers, leading Palmetto with a 1.73 ERA and posting a .370 on-base percentage as a sophomore. Now a junior, Josey has already committed to Florida Atlantic.
Matthew Golda, SS, Inspiration Academy
Golda took an unlikely path to Bradenton. The Boston native briefly spent time living with family in the Dominican Republic before coming to Inspiration. The senior has signed with Florida Atlantic.
Vinny Kasholo, P, Inspiration Academy
Kasholo is a Manatee County native who earned Division I interest as a left-handed pitcher for Inspiration and FTB Mizuno. The senior has signed with Army and should be the Lions’ ace.
Five teams to watch
Out-of-Door Academy
Despite losing star catcher Parke Phillips to graduation, Out-of-Door should once again contend in Class 3A-District 5. Duncan Cappar, a pitcher and slugger, should take the reins as the Thunder’s two-way star as a senior while junior Max Munroe and sophomore Austin Brinling will again give ODA plenty of depth.
Lakewood Ranch
The Mustangs went deeper into the postseason last season than any other team from Manatee County, and much of the core is intact, including Colton Zimring and Dylan Buck — two Division I-bound players who were first-team all-area selections by the Herald last spring.
Inspiration Academy
As an independent, Inspiration doesn’t play in the postseason. Instead, the Lions have more than 40 regular-season games scheduled for a roster with a litany of Division I-caliber players.
Bradenton Christian
The Panthers play in the same Class 3A-District 5 as Out-of-Door Academy, but they’re building toward success with a young roster. A.J. Schewe and Rob Arakel, the two BCS players who earned all-area recognition from the Herald last season, are only juniors.
Palmetto
The Tigers are in a tough spot playing in Class 8A-District 8 with Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota, but with Jacob Josey in the fold Palmetto has a chance to surprise during the district tournament. With only four teams in Class 8A-8, the Tigers will only need to win once to reach the Class 8A-Region 2 tournament.
Five games to watch
Bradenton Christian at Out-of-Door Academy, March 3
This matchup during the second week of the season should provide an early baseline of where two postseason hopefuls in Class 3A-District 5 stand in 2017.
Braden River at Lakewood Ranch, March 16
The Pirates and Mustangs are doing a three-game series once again. The game on March 16 could serve as the rubber match between rivals after games on March 14 and 15. Last season, Bright House Sports Network, now called Spectrum Sports, broadcast one of the games live.
Palmetto at Manatee, April 13
The Tigers and Hurricanes close their Class 8A-District 8 slate in Bradenton, and seeding for the district tournament will probably be on the line. In a four-team league, first-round matchups are particularly important.
Sarasota at Lakewood Ranch, April 14
The final meeting between the Sailors and Mustangs could determine the top seed in Class 8A-District 8. The two meet in Sarasota on March 10. This also serves as Lakewood Ranch’s final game of the district slate.
Gloucester Catholic (Gloucester City, N.J.) at Inspiration Academy, April 14
Inspiration has a number of games against out-of-state opponents this year and a late-season meeting with one of the top teams from New Jersey a year ago could be most compelling. The Lions also play host to a team from Oklahoma on March 13, a team from Pennsylvania on March 16, a team from Georgia on April 5 and a team from Ohio on April 13.
