NHL Capsules

1:27 Sheriff's office releases video of attempted robbery Pause

2:23 Faith United. Methodist Church celebrates

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

2:34 Faith United Methodist Church members excited about trip

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'