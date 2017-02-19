Harrison beats Basilashvili 6-1, 6-4 to win Memphis Open

1:27 Sheriff's office releases video of attempted robbery Pause

2:34 Faith United Methodist Church members excited about trip

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide