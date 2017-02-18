Palmetto’s roster qualifies for region meet

All 14 Palmetto wrestlers claimed the top-four finishes necessary at the Class 2A-District 10 championship Saturday to qualify for the Class 2A-Region 3 meet, and the Tigers rode their depth to a third-place finish at Venice High School
Punta Gorda Charlotte claimed a district title with 223 1/2 points, and the host Indians finished as the runners-up with 180. Palmetto scored 171 points.
The 14 wrestlers advancing to the region tournament Friday in Punta Gorda are a program record for the Tigers, besting their previous mark of 12.
Palmetto sent seven wrestlers to the championship rounds, although only two claimed an individual district title. Dominic Bass, a state qualifier last season, won the 152-pound weight class and 120-pounder Kevin Schneider accounted for the Tigers’ other championship with a second-round pin against Venice’s Ethan Phillips.
Braden River was the only other team from Manatee County competing in Class 2A-10, and the Pirates matched Palmetto with two individual champions. Chance Sharbono, a state medalist a year ago, won the 138-pound weight class, and Brendan Bengtsson avenged a county-championship loss to Brian Ormsby of the Tigers to win a district title at 285.
Bass and Sharbono were both county championships, as well.
Braden River has one other wrestler advancing to the district championship at Charlotte High School with a fourth-place finish. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the region meet.
Braden River finished with 48 points to take fifth place in the six-team district.
David Wilson: 941-745-7057
