Sports

February 18, 2017 9:11 PM

Samford beats VMI 80-61 behind Chambers' 15 points

The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Triston Chambers scored 15 points with five 3-pointers, Eric Adams scored 13 and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Samford ran away from VMI 80-61 on Saturday to end a four-game skid.

Chambers' 3 sparked Samford's 10-4 opening run and the Bulldogs led 45-26 at halftime after outrebounding the Keydets 25-15 and shooting 7 of 13 from behind the arc. Chambers hit four 3-pointers in the half and VMI scored 12 second-chance points off of 11 offensive rebounds.

Adrian Rich and Armani Branch hit consecutive 3-pointers and VMI closed to within 10 points, 51-41, at 13:21 in the second half, but got no closer. Demetrius Denzel-Dyson's layup sparked an 11-3 run and Samford led by as many as 22 the rest of the way.

Denzel-Dyson scored 15 and Alex Thompson and Josh Sharkey scored 13 apiece. The Bulldogs (16-12, 7-8 Southern) made 10 of 22 3-pointers and outscored the Keydets 30-20 in the paint.

Armani Branch scored 15 points for VMI (6-20, 3-12), which has lost three straight.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has good things to say about the World Baseball Classic

View more video

Sports Videos