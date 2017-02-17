Hardee’s rally hands Manatee softball 1st loss

Visiting Hardee High School scored in the fifth and sixth innings off reliever Faith Miller to earn a 3-2 victory against Manatee in softball on Thursday.
Miller worked the last three innings in relief of Zoey Rodgers.
Raelin McAllister led Manatee at the plate, going 2 for 3. Miller and Justice Moyer both doubled for the Manatees (1-1), who return to action Tuesday at Sarasota in the teams’ first district contest.
Northside Christian 8, Saint Stephen’s 1: The visiting Falcons were held to three hits: a triple by Haley Hirter and singles from Lenae Jones and Kat Murphy. The run scored on Julia Dodge’s sac bunt. Amy Woodward (0-1) took the loss.
Saint Stephen’s, which lost 15-13 to Booker on Wednesday, is 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the district. The Falcons next play Thursday at home at 4 p.m. against Indian Rocks.
Girls tennis
Manatee 6, Sarasota 1: Annika Chakos, at No. 2 singles, did not lose a game in a straight-set victory to lead the host Hurricanes (2-0), whose only loss was at No. 1 singles. Chakos paired with Perri Howard to win 8-2 at No. 1 doubles in a pro set.
Palmetto 5, Booker 2: At Booker, the teams used pro sets for all matches because of windy conditions. At No. 1 singles, Mackenzie Lang won 8-6 while No. 3 singles Morgan Conrad won 8-4 to pace Palmetto (1-1), which plays Tuesday at Southeast. Mackenzie Johnson won 8-0 at No. 5 singles.
Saint Stephen's 7, Lakewood Ranch 0: Mary Ann Rompf (No. 1), Eva Tasdemir (No. 2), Casey Huang (No. 4) and Emma Lexhed (No. 5) did not lose a game while leading the visiting Falcons. The Mustangs fall to 0-2.
Bradenton Christian 7, St. Pete Canterbury 0: Izzy Smith (No. 2) and Alexis Thompson (No. 3) did not drop a game in their singles victories. Matches were played in pro sets. Lily Meadows, making her competitive tennis debut, won at No. 4 singles.
Bradenton Christian next plays against Sarasota Christian on Thursday at Bradenton Country Club.
Boys tennis
Sarasota 4, Manatee 2: James Heagerty defeated Brett Blair 4-6, 7-6, 11-9 to win the No. 1 singles match, but it wasn’t enough against the host Sailors. Sarasota’s Jacob Green outlasted Francesco Maninouerra 5-7, 6-2, 11-9 at No. 4 singles.
Manatee (1-1) next plays Tuesday at home against Bradenton Christian.
Saint Stephen’s 5, Lakewood Ranch 1: Rishab Ramamurthy (No. 4) outlasted Lakewood Ranch’s Justin Klawans 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 in the only match to go a third set to lead Saint Stephen’s. Lakewood Ranch is 1-1.
Bradenton Christian 5, St. Pete Canterbury 2: Cameron Brauner, the Panthers lone senior, shutout Ian Jordan 8-0 to pace visiting Bradenton Christian. Luke Dozeman, playing in his first match at any level, beat Andrew Specter, also making his competitive debut, 8-6. Specter saved seven match points before being broken to lose 8-6.
Braden River 7, Southeast 0: David Ojeda (No. 1) did not drop a game to set the tone for the host Pirates’ (2-1) sweep. Matt Rhea (No. 5) was the most severly tested; he needed three sets to get past Southeast’s Jonah Sinclair, 4-6, 6-1, 7-2.
Girls lacrosse
Saint Stephen’s 19, Cardinal Mooney 3: Baylee Barker paced the visiting Falcons with six goals while Katie Pierce and Zoey Block had 4 apiece. Kendall Miller, Merry Moore and Rena Parent scored twice each. Emily Clark completed the scoring for the Falcons (4-0).
Saint Stephen’s returns to action next friday against Plant at Tampa Catholic.
Boys lacrosse
Cardinal Mooney 20, Saint Stephen’s 3: M.J. McMahon led the host Cougars (2-1) with five goals while J.P. Jackson added three goals and Michael Bavaro contributed three assists. Cardinal Mooney returns to action at Gainesville Buchholz next Friday at 6 p.m.
